One Card Tarot Reading For Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 15, 2023
Your one card tarot reading is here for March 16, 2023, for all zodiac signs. For some, tarot card reading is a taboo that is both scary and exciting. A single card pull can work as a mirror to our souls. You ask the card a question and viola, you have an answer. The answer is something that comes from within. No person will see the same thing when a card is pulled. Its insight is meant for the reader, and they know what they know. Today's cards exhibit some interesting energy reflected from the cosmos. What does your card say? Continue to find out more.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Strength
Hard to imagine that you, Aries, would ever worry about being the strong one in a relationship. But self-doubt comes around today challenging your personal beliefs about what it means to be strong when with another person. The key to lasting love may open its doors to you and provide a hefty dose of wisdom. To be strong, you have to allow yourself to be weak. That's something to mull over for today.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Star
The universe speaks, but one problem you might have, Taurus, is hearing its voice over your own. Today, the magic of your life is silence. Give yourself an opportunity to hear the universe answer your questions after you asked it by tuning out the world's noise and letting yourself be quiet enough to hear the voice of God when it speaks.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Forge ahead. Some days make it hard to be a lover rather than a fighter. Today, you're up in arms over a spat that has your guards up and unwilling to bring them down. There's a declaration of war going on, and you may mince words today for sport.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
You're a humble person, but if you win at something, you will want to brag. You'll have something to rant and rave over positively. it could be that you've one a few bucks off of a scratch-off ticket or maybe your ticket gets pulled in a raffle. Either way, luck is coming your way.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Judgement
Use the noggin' God gave you. You have a big decision to make, and it's normal to wonder what your friends or family might do if they were in your shoes. The truth is that you could get all of their feedback and answers, but they may not resonate with you. Your job today is to listen to your heart and follow where it will lead.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Death
No one likes to talk about death, but today you may be thinking about when an important event will usher in an ending. You could be getting a divorce, deciding to move out of your current place and into another or closing the door on a toxic friendship. Today, something can go no further, and you're the one who will draw the line in the sand.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
People admire and respect your beauty and way of handling conflicts. That's why they come to you with their problems to ask what you would do. You may find this to be exhausting and bit emotionally draining. Today, being there for one friend is OK, but having your phone constantly busy may have you feeling tired when the day is through. Set a boundary and keep it. Sometimes you have to do this for yourself.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Justice
The wrong place at the right time can have you picking up the phone and calling to report a problem. You got to do what you have to do. When you see someone doing something wrong, it's not easy, but report it. You never know who you might save by reporting a situation you have witnessed. You're being a good citizen!
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Star
Never underestimate the power of prayer, Sagittarius. You don't have to believe in a higher power to pray, but there is something about the act of prayer that helps you connect with the powers that be and gives you a focus, which is something you need right now.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Chariot
You're no quitter, but today, frustration has you doubting whether or not you can hold on any longer. It's a juggling act between work and your other responsibilities. It's something to consider for long-term goals. You may decide that what you have now isn't right for you, and it's time to change.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Devil
The temptation to be with someone new is real. But does that mean your love life is over? Today, you may feel overwhelmed by the amount of craving you experience. It's normal to wonder what it would be like to date someone new. What really matters is that you remain true to your relationship and consider what you'd lose should you pursue a fling.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Magician
A little bit of this and that, and the next thing you know you've concocted something magical. Today is a day when your spell casting works magically and you can get the thing you hope to receive.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.