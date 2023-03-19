Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For Monday, March 20, 2023

Today is Monday, March 20, 2023, and we are officially in Aries season, and your horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology is here.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, March 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let the past rest. It's easy to pick up the past when it is familiar to you. Sometimes the passcode feels like an old friend you haven't spoken to you in a long time, and suddenly the moment you get together, it's like time has never passed.

However, the past only defines you as much as you see how different you've become. So many things you feel in your heart remain the same because it's part of your powerful story, but the truth is, the past is only a mirror, and you can never go back. You only have this moment and the future. So, Aries, live in the now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today you may think of someone, and they call you on the phone. If, in your heart, you know that this is not a good relationship for you to connect with, let it go to voicemail. Today can be a hard day to see the truth about individuals who are in your life. What you want to do more than anything else is turn into your inner voice and listen intently, so you know which actions you need to take.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What's your dream job? You may find yourself in a job you don't like, but it pays the bills. Today, imagine yourself in a situation that is perfect for you. The doors of fortune and opportunity open up wide. You meet the right person at the right time; you imagine yourself excelling at a career you adore. Today manifesting these things is all possible, but first, clarify them in your mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There is a philosophical and analytical side to spirituality that most people do not explore, but you understand there are lessons from the universe.

Everyone can learn by studying the masters. Today, you dust off any books about spirituality that you planned to read but did not. It's time for you to get serious about your future. Today is the first step in the right direction.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Miracles happen daily, and sometimes people are generous for no reason. You don't have to be intimate to receive a gift of love from someone. A person could have a gently used item that they no longer need that works perfectly for your purposes.

You may find that your pockets go much deeper than friends and decide that it's time for you to share your wealth. Today, the opportunity to give and take is wide open. And you can be both the recipient and the giver of great happiness because you shared your resources.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love can be hard to find unless it's right under your nose. Sometimes a friend who is always there for you is the perfect match for your heart's needs. You may already have a partner who is there for you when you need them to be.

But, with your friendship, you're too close to see the love they have for you. However, today, you may see them with a new pair of eyes and realize that the love of your life has been with you all along.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are days when it's best to skip all your chores and enjoy a free day to yourself. Instead of pushing yourself beyond your energy limits, consider doing something just for fun. You can go to an art show, a museum, socialize with a friend, talk about life, and catch up on each other's visions for the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You will want to keep both feet on the ground. Today it is easy to get caught up in a romance with someone you don't really know. You are vulnerable, and you must protect yourself. You may go out and hit it off without any problems. But it's always a good idea to make a person earn your love and not give it away freely before they have done so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What your family thinks you should accomplish and who you want to be may not align as nicely as you'd like today. Living your life according to everyone else's expectations can be hard. Today, you get to stand up for yourself and set boundaries. Sometimes it's best to keep certain pieces of information to yourself until they have to know.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's not nice to lie unless you tell a fictional story where everyone knows you are making up a plot as you go along. Today, try to remain truthful as possible to avoid misunderstandings or conflicts. You don't want someone accusing you later of being untruthful when you have done all you can to keep yourself on the up and up. So today, honesty remains the best policy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money may not be able to buy you love, but it can buy you video games, trips out of town, and lots of other fun things that help you escape life's stress. Today, plan and do something that allows you to play and enjoy life at a fun and silly pace.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be truthful with yourself. Today as the moon transit through your sign, you will feel challenged with your point of view and your perception of self. You work on transforming your personality and give others the right to have their voice heard, even during a heated disagreement that leaves you upset and angry all week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.