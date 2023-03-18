3 Zodiac Signs With 'Great' March 19, 2023 Horoscopes

Three zodiac signs with great March 19. 2023 horoscopes feel the beauty of the universe around them on Sunday. A great deal happens in the overnight hours as you are dreaming, casting a strong sense of intuition and meaning over the day. Mercury, the winged messenger and master of the mind, shifts from Pisces into Aries, crossing paths with Pluto in Capricorn. This is a similar aspect that Venus made last week as Pluto has been resting in that fated last degree of Capricorn and almost bidding farewell to each planet that crosses through the same.

As Venus recently crossed through the fated last degree of Aries, Mercury crossed through that of Pisces in the late overnight hours, creating the sense that you may wake up today with something important on your mind. Whether it is a dream, a feeling or even intuition — you may have a sense of something you feel meant to do today that holds some larger meaning. This can even translate into knowing that something is soon going to be happening to shift timelines and even likely edge your transformation process even further along.

As Mercury shifts from Pisces into Aries, it changes the nature of your thoughts and conversations from feeling very dreamy and confusing to expressing yourself without worrying about how it is taken by others. Of course, this can differ depending on where Pisces and Aries show up in your astrological chart, but overall, you should feel you can express yourself more honestly right now. While there is a tendency to want to be more careful with your words, during this time, it is important to remember that you do not need to water down your truth for anyone.

And in fact, sometimes, people only truly hear you when you speak with transparency and just a hint of audacity. The week ahead is monumental, to say the least. Not only is the Equinox right around the corner and the start of the astrological New Year, but Mars will make its dramatic shift into Cancer, and Pluto will exhale as it finally leaves Capricorn after a long fifteen-year cycle.

In the coming days, the first of two back-to-back Aries New Moons will also be occurring, which is all about taking those steps for that brand new chapter which is what Mercury in Aries is here to help with. You cannot be so concerned about the feelings of others when you are trying to create a brand-new chapter based on your truth. Instead, it is about owning who you are, owning your dreams, your truth and even your fears so that none of it can be used against you by anyone else.

Sunday is often considered a day of rest, and in this case, it should also be used for planning purposes. There is no way that you can know what the energy in the next week will do, especially as no one alive right now has experienced Pluto in Aquarius; however, you can become focused on your truth and what you believe. Because the more you honor the divine downloads from the divine – the more aligned with the universe you will be.

Three zodiac signs with great horoscopes on March 19, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto can stir up some magic for you in the final days of its stay within your sign, but you must be willing to try to look at things from a unique perspective. Pluto in your zodiac sign has been bringing up what you need to address within yourself, life and even others so that you can live more authentically and truthfully. As Venus and now Mercury crosses paths with Pluto in the fated last degree, the space of transformation and endings, you can see how much has changed and start setting up the next chapter of your life. As Venus and now Mercury crosses paths with Pluto in the fated last degree, the space of transformation and endings, you can see how much has changed and start setting up the next chapter of your life.

Pluto in Capricorn will intersect with Mercury in Pisces just as it crossed into Aries, giving you some insight into what needs to be discussed to help materialize your growth into changes within your life. In Aries, it will join Jupiter, where the focus has been healing your home and family environment. Today you can use the current energy to embrace those big and powerful conversations which can help set you up for all the great days headed your way. Once you understand what has been holding you back, you are finally ready to move forward.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter in your zodiac sign has been and will continue to be about expansion within your life this year, especially if you honor your truth. This is the time to step back into your inner warrior so that you can remember that you only end up living the life you desire if you work to create it. Jupiter will be in this place through May, which will help you not only reclaim your inner power but also help you focus on what abundance means for you. Today, Mercury joins Jupiter in Aries, bringing together expansion and the words to help you create it.

It is normal to go through phases in life where you doubt yourself or your ability to change things, but you have an incredible light around you, and today is about helping you see that for yourself. Take chances today. Embrace your inner power and speak with authority instead of doubt. Believe that you feel that you do for a reason and trust that as long as you stay true to yourself everything will always work out better than you could have planned.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury finally leaves your zodiac sign today as it shifts into Aries, joining Jupiter and gifting you with the power of your words. Mercury is the planet that quite literally helps you speak your heart and dreams into existence, and while it has a benefit in Pisces, you will start to feel a difference with it now in Aries. You should be feeling confident, more directed, and even ambitious when it comes to what you want to create next in your life. Mercury and Jupiter together in this part of your chart speak to financial abundance as well as that of satisfaction and love from living a life that is aligned with your truth.

Today is a great day to spend time focusing on what you do want to create for that next level of your life and where you have still been doubting yourself. Now that Saturn is in your sign encouraging seriousness and commitment, you will look at things quite differently than you did even last month. Seize this energy and make the most of it so that you can look back with gratitude over the choices you made – instead of regretting those you did not.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.