7 Tips For Attracting An Aries Woman

Aries women are strong as can be and they aren't afraid to go for what they want. That goes for their careers, their lives and especially their love lives. So what is it that an Aries woman likes in the man that loves her to the ends of the earth? What could she possibly want with someone else if she's so content with herself already?

Well, listen up. To love an Aries woman you must be a fast-paced, driven individual because you can bet she's just that. So if you're wondering how to attract an Aries woman, here are seven things she loves most.

How to attract an Aries woman

1. Be able to keep up with her.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. They're action-oriented warriors. An Aries wakes up at 6 AM ready to roll. They don't have time to wait for you to get it together. You better be ready to take a jog, a spin class or climb a mountain, because she sure is. An Aries woman doesn't have time to waste, so let's go! Get your Nikes on and follow her lead.

2. Don't be afraid to call her out.

Aries are straightforward. They will tell you if that shirt is ugly on you and they don't care if it hurts your feelings; they feel that it's a social service to help you correct your poor fashion choice. You're welcome. So please, give the same level of honesty back to Aries. They appreciate that because she's telling you what she thinks with brutal honesty. Give her the same courtesy. If she's mistaken about something, let her know. Just be prepared for an argument, because she's headstrong.

3. Don't be late.

A wise Aries woman told me once that she considered 15 minutes early to be "on time." Don't you dare keep an Aries waiting; it's rude and she will let you know. If you really make her mad, she might text you that she's leaving. She isn't going to put up with being disrespected by your apparent lack of time management skills. That's so not her problem — it's yours and you need to fix it.

4. Always apologize when you're in the wrong.

It's hard to make an Aries mad. They're pretty laid back and go with the flow ... until you cross them. Once you've angered an Aries, she will go off the chain and rip you a new one. She will say things that are potentially below the belt because she feels that you aren't hearing or respecting her feelings. So if you end up in that situation, ask her what you did and sincerely from your heart of hearts apologize. Tell her that you completely understand and you will never, ever do it again.

5. Have your own life.

Don't be clingy; to an Aries, that's gross. They will delete your phone number and forget your name or that you ever existed. Have your own life. Do your own things and don't make her life your life. You had a life before this woman, so please continue to live it. She will appreciate you more if you have an identity that isn't connected to her. Hang out with your friends and do you. But also, don't forget about her. She loves you and wants you to adore her, too — just not 24 hours a day.

6. Don't make her wait for anything.

Don't make her wait for anything or anyone because Aries are the most impatient people ever. If an Aries sees a line at a movie theater, the DMV or the post office, their brain explodes. They hate waiting for anything and will grumble and complain about it.

Now, there are times when you have to wait for things, such as a table at a restaurant. You can remind your Aries woman that you will be seated soon and it'll all be fine. But, if she feels ignored, look out! She will let you (or the hostess) know that she's here and waiting.

7. Be there in the good times and the bad.

Sometimes Aries women get momentarily angry about something and freak out on you or whoever is in front of them. Once they've exploded and released that energy from their system, it's over and they can move on. But please don't bring it up 20 minutes later; they've already forgotten about it and moved on, so they expect you to do the same. If you have something to say, say it right then and there. It's also difficult for an Aries to apologize. If she's apologizing to you, she knows what she did hurt you and she means it.

Sarah Fader is the CEO and Founder of Stigma Fighters, a non-profit organization that encourages individuals with mental illness to share their personal stories. She is an author and blogger, having been featured on Psychology Today, The Huffington Post, HuffPost Live, and Good Day New York.