3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Saturday, March 18, 2023 Horoscopes

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Saturday is an amazing day to recommit to your deepest passions and express your affections within your relationships. After an intense astrological week, Saturday is what you choose to make of it.

As the Aquarius Moon crosses paths with Jupiter, it creates a space for love and enjoyment with family and friends, and you will be met with the unexpected. You will be searching for fulfillment off the beaten path and feel open to exploring your interests. You are more magnanimous, open, and looking for an enjoyable time. You'll experience divine moments to confirm that you are on the right path.

Today, look for storylines about living your truth unapologetically and rising above everything else as you stand up for what you want. You do not have to participate in power struggles but can stand firm within your truth. It is important to reflect on what is most important to you and what you have learned. By holding on to these sacred truths, you can devote your time to what you are building to create the life you want to live. You do not have to give anything time or energy that does not align with your truth and path.

Adding to today's robust and rebellious energy, Venus and Saturn create space for a true, lasting love affair where energy is balanced and reciprocal. You have a more grounded and pleasurable experience in love and are more confident and secure within yourself.

Today can be as earth-shattering or easygoing as you like — it depends on what your soul craves and how far you are willing to go to embrace your deepest passions.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Saturday, March 18, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Take as much time as you need to catch your breath. As Saturn has recently moved out of your zodiac sign, you are still processing and acclimating to this new world now exists. Saturn helped you heal, dismantled the beliefs still ruling your life and encouraged you to step into greater truth and healing. As it has shifted to Pisces, your valued sector, you will continue to see many themes deepen and find greater commitment and stability within your life.

Today as Saturn sextiles Venus, you are seeing the need to start talking about what you want to create for your future. As you start talking, you can also start weaving together what is possible with your dreams. When you trust those in your inner circle to support and build with you, you also stand in a compelling and divine position. The Aquarius Moon will help you tap into your feelings enabling you to be softer and more sensitive than usual, while Mars can bring some great opportunities for joy in your life today. Sometimes you have to fight for what matters most, but it comes down to boundaries to protect what you have already created for others.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Aquarius Moon is moving through your unconscious today, helping you to find greater peace and acceptance with your feelings and even those of others. You process and decide what you want instead of only abiding by the blueprint of others. You may notice some similarities or past feelings coming back up. This is not another lesson but an opportunity to see how much you have grown.

Saturn is now in your zodiac sign for the next three years, which means you are about to get much more serious about creating your dreams. Your communication sector is active today because of Saturn, so today is a chance for you to open some important conversations regarding your inner passions. This will be more relationship-specific as Mars in Gemini is still wrapping up a major phase in your home and family. The more you acknowledge how deeply you have grown, the more you can embrace this new you.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With Venus now in your zodiac sign, you feel more secure within yourself, allowing you to think about your relationships differently. You focus more on enjoying what you have rather than going on and trying to find or create something new. If there have been struggles or challenges recently, today can be a wonderful time to go out on a date or make some space for quality time together. Themes between your relationship with yourself and how others see you may start coming up for review. This is a chance to live even more deeply from your truth and to remember it does not matter what it looks like but only how it feels.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.