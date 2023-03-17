3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On March 18, 2023

Once again, there are three zodiac signs who will be the luckiest in love on March 18, 2023. Broad-minded thinking and acceptance are the traits that will lead us toward success on this day, March 18, 2023. We will be able to move forward with our plans because we have the helpful support of the transit, Moon sextile Jupiter, which brings us good fortune in love, health and career. It's always good to know that we are healthy, wealthy and wise, and if we can throw love onto that heap, then all the better.

Transit Moon sextile Jupiter works towards letting us see both sides of the coin, meaning, if, by some chance, we are on the verge of arguing with our romantic partners about something, we tend to be more open and compassionate during this transit; we can see their point of view, and we don't feel as much of a need to throw up our defenses. In fact, we don't even mind 'losing' a battle because, during the Moon sextile Jupiter, we know that in the long run, everything will turn out alright.

Moon sextile Jupiter opens our minds and lets us know that nothing is as serious as we make it, especially when we're in a dramatic mood. We stop ourselves before going too far, and that, in itself, is a major improvement. The day hinges on this kind of foresight and understanding, and three zodiac signs will get to know Moon sextile Jupiter's influence firsthand. We understand them. Therefore, we feel no need to attack them.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on March 18, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's one thing you can rely on in love and romance, it's that you have a way with words, and when you want to be upfront and honest, you have no problem getting right to the point. You are also fortunate in so much as you surround yourself with people who are like-minded in this regard, and your partner is among this bunch. You and your partner will find trust in each other during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter because you look around you and you see how much deceit and trickery there is in the world at present. You turn to each other during times like this because it's so good to know that there really is someone who understands your pace and your needs. During the Moon sextile Jupiter, you will grow together, and you will enjoy every minute of the ride.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel as though you've earned the love you have right now, as this person is far superior to anyone you've ever known before. You feel extra lucky because you're almost not used to being as understood as you are now, and at times, it trips you up. During Moon sextile Jupiter, you will come to know that this is real and that not only is this person good to you and for you, but you can also finally see a future with them, one that you are just about ready to put your life on the line for. It takes you a long time to trust a person and even longer to believe them once they start to prove themselves to you, but this time seems like it's for real, and on March 18, 2023, you feel dang good about life. Good for you, Sagittarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With Aries season just around the corner, you are somewhat determined to get as much as you can out of Pisces season just because, well, you are a Pisces. During Moon sextile Jupiter, it's pretty great stuff being a Pisces, and you will find that so much of what you desire out of a relationship is exactly what you have right now. And this didn't come easy. You worked hard for the easy-breezy-beautiful love life that you have at this point, and the partner you are with is no slouch, either. They have put in the time, the effort and the love, and you see it with your own eyes. This transit helps both of you to believe in it, to bank on it, and to trust that as long as you both speak openly and honestly with each other, all will work out fine. This is a love story, not just a romantic update. You are doing well, and Moon sextile Jupiter helps you to know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.