3 Zodiac Signs With 'Great' Horoscopes On Friday, March 17, 2023

Three zodiac signs with great horoscopes on March 17, 2023, feel the beauty of Venus and the joy of hope. Today continues yesterday's active climax as you are pushed to see the truth in your life and relationship so you can act. Yesterday, Venus, the planet of love, finances and real estate, shifted into earthy Taurus. Taurus is one of the home signs of Venus, and because of that, this planet operates wonderfully here.

It creates a desire to focus more on what feels good, on what love is and to take time to make sure you are investing in what is of the greatest value to you. Venus in Taurus provides a soft grounded landing for the changes brewing around you.

With Mars shifting to Cancer in the next week after a seven-month extended stay in Gemini, just as Pluto gets its first taste of freedom in two hundred years as it moves into Aquarius – you are on the threshold of a new life. But substantial changes happen in small steps. In the everyday moments, you may only understand the importance of it once you reflect, and that is precisely what today is.

Venus, the planet of love, is still within the square made as it moves through the final degree of Aries. The Venus-Pluto square is significant because it brings out the true colors of those around you, especially regarding a relationship. Venus and Pluto tend to bring control or manipulation issues to the forefront of your awareness so you can start making changes by seeing the greater truth. To embrace the truth is to also step into your inner power.

As the Venus-Pluto square continues to separate today, there may be some clearer understandings of relationship dynamics around you, and jealousy or fear may rear their ugly heads. To take all of this in, and instead of harboring it or avoiding it, embrace it with the ability to cut your losses as necessary is what will prepare you for the next step of your journey.

This energy is enhanced by Mars in Gemini squaring off with Mercury in Pisces, which epitomizes this. At times Mars and Mercury can make you cut away more than you intended; however, the decisions that come from this planetary energy only involve those choices that you have been avoiding making for some time. In this sense, the longer a decision is put off, the more dramatic it will have to be.

Even within all this energy is signaling and prompting change, the Sun in Pisces is still in its divine peaceful union with Mercury and Neptune in Pisces. You are being given the ability to trust the path forward even if you cannot see every step. But when it comes to the divine journey of the self, those next steps only appear as you continue to walk forward.

While it may seem like a blind leap of faith, it is one in which you are fully supported. Use today to release anything or anyone who brings more chaos or negativity than joy, peace, or love. Even if it feels like a loss and a decision you need to process, remember most often, these situations are those you tend to gain so much more.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, March 17, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Saturn recently moved into your sign for the next three years, and today is a crucial step in seeing how this new energy will affect you. Saturn in Pisces works differently than in other signs, and while there is no doubt you will be working hard at accomplishing your dreams during this phase, you will also feel more abundantly yourself. Saturn in this place helps you commit, focus, and take things a bit more seriously than your dreamy nature often allows.

Today as Saturn intersects with Venus in Taurus, themes surrounding your inner dreams and communication will rule. Venus has just shifted and could still create some ah-ha moments between how you are or want to be seen by the world and what is of the greatest value to you. This may be part of your bigger lesson, which you will see continue until Pluto officially moves into Aquarius next week.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Venus’s recent shift has changed the focus from important conversations in your relationships to focusing more on the domestic intimacy side of love. This has been and will be an area of focus for you until 2026, when Uranus moves out of Taurus. Until then, you are finally in the place to allow yourself the gift of finally creating what you have always wanted. Today’s play of energy between Pisces, Taurus and Gemini helps you create a more personal, intimate life you have always desired but talked yourself out of.

Now that Saturn has moved out of your sign and Pluto is about finished with its time in the deepest part of your chart, you are now in the position to take everything that you have learned and that has come to the surface and make something beautiful out of it. Lucky for you, it will also do the same for your relationship.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While Venus was in Aries, there may have been a focus on uncovering and honoring the deeper truths within yourself. Aries rules the unconscious within your life, so while Venus is here, you might be more secretive about your love affairs or desire to keep some sacred feelings to yourself. The more you allow yourself to honor your truth, even if you are not yet ready to share it, the more you can embrace your authentic nature.

As Venus sits poised, shifting from Aries into your sign of Taurus, it is a chance to have a deeper understanding of what has affected your process of self-love or even living life according to your passions. Pluto is making its way out of the part of your chart that governs exploration, adventure, and learning. As it does, you should be able to feel more aware and confident about what you need to feel fulfilled and happy. Today’s supercharged shifts are important in helping you see that the truth is always there; you need to be ready for it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.