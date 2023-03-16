3 Zodiac Signs Want 'Easy Love' Horoscopes On March 17, 2023

Three zodiac signs want easy love horoscopes on March 17, 2023. They want to love that runs smoothly, drama-free, and without problems. During the transit of Mercury square Mars, many of us will quickly let people know what we really want and perhaps even be slightly intolerant of anything that doesn't come easily. In love, this will be especially important to us, as this transit has zero patience for games, dramas or lies. We want easy love, and anything that comes across as complex or simply 'too much' goes out the window. We are the boss of our own lives, and in love, it's not so much about a need to control but a need to know that our partners are stable, able to control ourselves, and can be calm enough to have a relationship with us.

While Mercury square Mars is in the sky on March 17, 2023, we will become very real with ourselves; we have a no-nonsense attitude about love and are serious. We are not up for drama or hysterics. We do not feel childish enough to tolerate this kind of insanity any longer in our lives, and it is during this transit we finally admit this to ourselves. We want love that is easy, and we know that it exists.

Now, being that we are so serious about love, it's hard to see how this means we want it easy, but that's a requirement during Mercury square Mars. We first feel we need to be understood, and once that's down, it's Easy Street. All it takes is a little old conversation at the get-go to lay down the rules, and those rules are: NO DRAMA ALLOWED. Simple stuff. Mercury square Mars leads the way.

Three zodiac signs with easy love horoscopes on March 17. 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've thought this one through, and today, during Mercury square Mars, you've come to the conclusion that you are way too smart and amazing to dumb yourself down to the level of someone who demands an idiot for a partner. What this really means is that you're not here to play games, and unnecessary drama is for someone who has not graduated to the intellectual level that you are on right now. You know that you can have an easy love life, but you also know that you need a partner who is on the same page as you. Liars and cheaters can go away. You're not going to waste another minute of your life on someone who can't just relax and play nice. During Mercury square Mars, on March 17, 2023, you will get what you want, and it will feel outstanding. Easy all the way home.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because your home life is of utmost importance to you, you insist that if you are to live with someone, as in a romantic partner, then this person must fit into your list of standards. Good thing for them that your list happens to be very short; the only thing you really want from a partner is that they tell the truth, that they are faithful and reliable, and that they maintain their dignity in love, as in, they leave their drama behind when they engage with you. On March 17, 2023, during the transit of Mercury square Mars, you will have this conversation with the person you are about to get closer to, and your sincerity will move them; they want what you want, and that is perhaps the best response you can get. You trust that they are telling you the truth, and this gives you a feeling of safety and security.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You can be as good as they come, Virgo, as long as there are no hidden 'snakes in the woods.' While you don't mind the occasional spontaneous gesture, you are pretty much a creature of habit, and that extends into what you want to see in your love life, as well. You feel as though you've come this far, and that's a sort of victory in its own right; you don't want to lose what you've worked so hard to maintain, which is your cool, Virgo. During Mercury square Mars, you will be very adamant about letting your romantic partner know that this 'easy lifestyle' is what you've always wanted and that you hope with all of your heart that they want this, too. Chances are, they do, and this kind of ease will be just as easy to keep up. Less drama, more Rama, and all is well in your world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.