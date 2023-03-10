Saturday's Love Horoscope For March 11, 2023

The love horoscope for March 11, 2023 features a special relationship with Mercury in Pisces that impacts all zodiac signs. Communication improves, and talking about difficult subjects is much easier. Here's what the stars reveal about Saturday, using astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, March 11, 2023:

Aries

To get what you want out of love, you must first believe it's possible. Mercury, the planet that rules communication, continues to work its way through Pisces, helping you to imagine what your life would be like if you had it all — love, success, and happiness.

Taking the first step toward your dreams is a big thing to do. You have to set down your fears and be willing to take a risk. When it comes to vulnerability, love is always on your side.

Taurus

Allow yourself to get close to someone. Friendship is a safe way to get to know someone better. You don't have to 'risk it all' when slowly easing into a true friendship with someone you care about.

Today, trust the process and don't worry about how long a relationship takes to mature. You may find yourself so thankful that you gave yourself a chance and were unafraid to love someone new.

Gemini

Take care when talking about your love life. A coworker may lend a listening ear, but are they really the best person to vent your problems to?

You might feel comfortable sharing your fears, hopes, and concerns with them because their point of view helps you. But at the end of the day, mixing work with personal life can be a big no-no.

Cancer

It's hard to be single. But when you think someone is out there in the world feeling the same way, it can provide you with comfort.

When you feel lonely and wish you were together already, you can write a little love note to your partner-to-be. Let them know you're thinking of them, even if you don't know who they are just yet.

Leo

A prenup may sound wrong, but it could be the one thing that helps you in the future. Going into a new relationship or marriage brings out your hopeful and optimistic side, but it's smart to cover your bases should things not work out.

Ask what your partner thinks about creating an agreement before marriage. This can be an eye-opening conversation to help you see things in a new light.

Virgo

It's time to tie the knot. You've been with this person for so long that it's hard to remember what life was like before they entered your world.

Now, here you are, ready to tell the world that this is your forever person. But you may not have heard what your partner feels. Today is the day you decide to bring up the conversation to see where it leads.

Libra

Scheduling conflicts, family demands and your job have made going out and having fun nearly impossible. You might not be able to afford a sitter, but looking for other options is necessary.

You can start small by creating mini spaces where everyone has a chance to play. Or you can find a way to do something fun and simple at home.

Scorpio

It's the little things that count. Leaving little love notes around the house, sending a good morning text and letting them know you care are all ways to show your love.

You might think they no longer have any meaning because you've been together for a while, but try not doing them. Your partner will notice right away and wonder what is wrong.

Sagittarius

Yes, the housing market is difficult, but you never know; you can still find your dream home and get the place of your dreams.

If you have been dreaming of moving out of your starter home and into a new love nest where you can grow your family, keep looking. You never know until you find the home of your dreams — and see if they accept your offer.

Capricorn

See things from all points of view. People say things they don't mean when angry.

It may feel like the end of the world or that you'll never get over this trial in your partnership, but the two of you working together and talking things out can be the greatest experience you share.

Aquarius

Investing in your partnership shows how much you believe in your relationship. A couple's cruise or a mini marriage retreat can bring you closer together and give you the time to rekindle the passion you once felt.

At first, the price may seem like a lot, but the investment is priceless when you compare it to what you can build with your partner.

Pisces

It's time to open up and share what's on your heart. When you hold emotions inside for too long, they can cause confusing feelings. Today you get to be the brave one in the relationship. Addressing the elephant in the room takes a lot of courage, and you've got the heart to do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.