3 Zodiac Signs 'Luckiest In Love' During Mars Sextile Venus On March 11, 2023

Today's March 11, 2023, horoscopes are luckiest in love for three zodiac signs in astrology. On this day, we have the transit Venus sextile Mars on our side. This means that, for so many of us, we can work things out with the people who try our nerves the hardest.

And, as we all know, those people can oftentimes be our romantic partners. Because the transit is favorable, what makes it so positive will show up in how we either accept our partners for who they are OR how we wish to understand them because we do, indeed, love them very much.

So, today are somewhat dedicated to trying harder to have a good life with the person we love and care for. We all know that we can love a person and simultaneously not 'like' them, and anybody in a romantic relationship would probably admit to having that feeling come around now and then. The strong arm of Mars backs us, and this energy will help us see clearly, so rather than jump to conclusions about what we assume our partners are thinking or doing, we take the time to strategically work things out with them in the name of love.

This is how Mars works with Venus; we plan our moves rather than hastily jump to conclusions, and in doing so, we regain our power rather than give it all away. During Venus sextile Mars, certain zodiac signs will come to know that the real strength lies at the core of the relationship, which is solid as a rock. Good communication skills make that possible.

The three zodiac signs with the luckiest in love on March 11, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've adopted an attitude that believes that worrying is a sham experience and that it's no longer worth your time or your energy to overthink things that will eventually arrive at their conclusion. If you've had upsets in your relationship in the past, you've come to trust that, because you are still together, those upsets weren't worth their weight in worry, and so now, you give in to trust and happiness.

During Venus sextile Mars, you'll feel strongly about 'letting things be.' This kind of easygoing attitude will affect your partner so much as they won't feel pressured to get involved with the worrying. You both enjoy the energy that comes off of Venus sextile Mars on March 11 because you both want an easy life, and the only way to secure this kind of situation for yourselves is by letting go of the worry and pressure you both put on yourselves, for apparently no reason at all.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During Venus sextile Mars, you may take a long way around to get to the good stuff, but the good stuff is definitely a part of your day, in love and in romance. Sometimes, to clear yourself out, you must confront certain realities that make you unhappy. You know you'll get through them, and on March 11, 2023, you will find that you appreciate your partner even more for sticking through your hissy fits but that they actually help you cope with whatever is bugging you.

Today brings you the support and obvious love of a partner who truly respects you. You may even feel a little guilty for being such a nagging partner at times, but you'll come to forgive yourself during Venus sextile Mars. What's great about this day, Virgo is that you know you aren't alone; you have someone who loves you and will stick by your side, ad infinitum.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What's nice about today is that, while you are distracted by work-related issues, your partner is happy to give you your space. On this day, March 11, 2023, during the transit of Venus sextile Mars, you'll find that your partnership has taken on a very positive routine; in this case, the routine is good, and you really start to notice how the two of you work together like a well-oiled machine.

If you need to go off on your own, your partner understands and has no problem with it, and you feel the same way about their obligations. This transit, Venus sextile Mars, builds strength between couples who are willing always to give an inch. Today brings your relationship the feeling that there is nothing the two of you can't accomplish because love is the glue that holds you together.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.