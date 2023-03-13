The Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 14, 2023

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope is here with predictions for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are looking for some good luck, but today's fortune comes with a caveat. You don't get what you want easily, unlike others, who seem to breeze through life without a care in the world; you will be grappling for what you want. But you get to taste the sweet elixir of victory because you fight hard for what you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Saying goodbye to something you cherished feels like a failure. You want to pretend this never happened and return to the old times. But the Death tarot card is a sign that you have out grown this lifestyle. You're ready to make big changes, requiring uncomfortable emotions to make it happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

To outsiders, it may seem like you are isolating yourself from the world, but you need this time to think. Do you want to connect with the depths of your soul so you can hear your inner voice? There's no reason to let others invade your personal space. Just block out the noise and do what you need to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It takes a lot of patience to wait on someone, and you may even wonder if the time invested is worth it in the long run. Patience builds character, and being there for someone shows your love in a big way. You'll get a gem in your crown in heaven for this one.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You adore it when an old ritual remains in effect. Just because times are changing does not mean everything has to evolve. Simple things keep the glue of life together. Holding hands, being romantic and knowing you have someone to think of when you hear a romantic song.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You never know when someone will waltz into your life with all the personality traits you need. Today, you have to decide what you will do and with whom. While there's no hard and fast rule on how to conduct your dating life. Knowing where you stand would make it easier to swipe right (or left) because your heart knows what it wants.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are tired, but unwilling to give up easily. Right now, what you want is to succeed more than anyone else. You may wrestle with self-doubt, but who doesn't? You'll look amazingly refreshed and ready to go. Today is your day to make progress.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

You are a spiritual soul, so today, you may search for answers from your higher power. When you don't get what you're asking for right away, that doesn't mean the universe didn't listen, it simply means that now is not the right time for you to get the result you hope to have one day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Let the good times roll. It's time for you to have fun and enjoy life. You have been doing everything for everyone else but yourself, and while this gives you satisfaction, it's important to also do things for yourself. Don't let the desire please others cause you to fall short in making your dreams come true.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

When you're good, you know it. Competing against you is hard for people because you are so talented. Some may even feel intimidated by your skills. Today focus on improving what you know so you can continue to find the ladder to the top of your field.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't let fear stop you from being all that you can be. Everyone experiences fear, even successful people. Fear tells you you're taking your job seriously and are willing to work twice as hard to show you are worth your weight in gold.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

The universe opens so you can communicate with your higher power without problems or reservations. Request what you need and be in full expectation. It may take time for your request to be answered, but once your desires are communicated, you can relax and wait to see what happens next.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.