The Tarot Card Horoscope On Monday, March 13, 2023 For All Zodiac Signs

Today's tarot horoscope for March 13, 2023 for all zodiac signs is here. Today's numerology is a 5, the Freedom Seeker. With the Sun in Pisces and Moon in Sagittarius, it's the perfect day for visiting a bookstore and checking out the latest tarot card decks or buying a book on how to read the tarot.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble comes, but it rarely lasts forever. This tarot card indicates sudden disaster threatens to ruin your day, but you will know what you need to do and get out of trouble quickly.

You can't stop negative things from happening, but you have the power to choose how to react.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Nothing means more to you than your family feeling safe and secure, cared for and loved.

But today, you need to focus on yourself. It's time to search for your happiness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Love is hard to find, Gemini, but searching for someone to make all your dreams come true is no small task. You don't want just anyone to hold your hand.

You're searching for a soulmate, which means you will get a few no replies to emails, phone calls or texts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

The worst is behind you now. You will celebrate and experience the joy and happiness you hoped for in your relationship. It's a wonderful time to express gratitude and appreciate all you have with your partner.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are not ready to pick one person to settle down with, as dating a few helps you figure out what you want from love. You will be asked by a potential partner to commit, but for now, what you're doing works for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You want what you want but will find the strength to resist temptation because your mind is set on doing the right thing.

It's never easy to say no to an opportunity that seems to provide all the answers to your problems. Still, your sharp eye can spot a conflict so that you will know right from wrong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You will meet a successful person who can help you accomplish a dream you have held in your heart for a long time. It's a wonderful gift to meet someone who has the power to turn your life around. You will feel nervous, but this relationship is a fated union that benefits you both.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

You knew that this moment would come, yet, it's still sad to say goodbye to someone or a situation that you once loved. Letting go is not easy to do, but you know that the next chapter of your life is waiting for you. It's time to let go and move forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are feeling self-doubt and insecure about a relationship partner. Their behavior has led you to distrust what they say, driving you a little crazy not knowing if they are truthful or dishonest. Today, the truth comes out crystal clear.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Today's perfect for starting a family of your own. In your heart you know you'll be an excellent parent. It's a big decision to make, yet, you're ready to open your heart and make your house a place where the feet of little ones roam.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You will enjoy a quiet day alone, making time for meditation and spiritual growth. Your schedule is cleared, and there's a window of opportunity to get into nature and enjoy building a relationship with your higher power.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are given the gift of a beautiful day, and your plans will run smoothly. Everything you aim to do will come together easily for you. Conversations will be agreeable, and relationships will grow closer like you'd like them to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.