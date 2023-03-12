The March 13, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

What gives this day an extra kick of confidence lies in the fact that Sagittarius is traversing through our Moon, and when this occurs, the people of Earth feel like they can handle anything. And for certain zodaic signs, the Sagittarius vibe is all the stronger as its influence has many of us feeling like we can finally relax and trust.

Trust is a major issue for most people, and it definitely comes up in romantic relationships, especially as those relationships grow and turn into life-partner situations. We need to feel that this magical person that we've adopted into our lives is not going to fail us; on March 13, during the Moon in Sagittarius, we will feel safe, sound and secure on that front. It's nice not to worry about our love lives, isn't it? No worries, no stress.

Transit Moon in Sagittarius is also very good for focus and concentration; we aim for lofty heights, and our love lives reflect our ambitions, meaning we believe that we can go places in our relationships. We do not fear the future if we are together, and because we share dreams and plans together, we are both on the same page. This creates an ambiance of trust. If we both share the same goal, then we are on our way to success. Today provides the space to share ideas, dreams and visions of a happy future.

On March 13, 2023, three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Sagittarius energy is always a welcome addition to your love life, as you tend to be scattered with so many of your ideas that you find it hard, at times, to settle into just 'being' with your partner. They may have called you 'preoccupied' at times, and they would be correct. You know you get this way, and generally, you are preoccupied with good things; you aren't merely distracted, but today, you are focused and present, and that is totally appreciated by your romantic partner. Together, you can accomplish so much, and you'll want to, as the energy of the day is exciting and promising. There's a future ahead for both of you, and on this day, March 13, 2023, you and your partner will see it clearly, together.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's a sense of camaraderie between you and your loved one, and on days like this, you are really glad that you're not just lovers, but close friends, as well. Being friends with your mate means the world to you, as it gives you the freedom to joke around the way you like to. During the Moon in Sagittarius, you'll want to make your person laugh, and when you hear the sound of their laughter, you'll be tickled and happy; this togetherness feels safe and unthreatened. You look at your partner as if they were a treasure, and you can't believe your good fortune. You will also feel highly appreciated by them on this day, March 13, 2023, and it will show in their laughter. They really like you, Leo. It's a good kind of love the two of you share together.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

And a well-deserved day of love is for you, Pisces, as the Moon in Sagittarius works wonders for the state of your love life. March 13, 2023, brings you and your partner a well-balanced day of love and sharing. This could parlay into making meals together or sharing something that grabs both of your interests. It's just you and them on this day and pleases you immensely. The noise of the world feels like it's subsided just enough to give you the space you need to regroup and feel good about each other. For the first time in a while, you don't see the future as a potential nervous breakdown. You are secure in your love, and you feel good about being vulnerable with your partner. Nothing shakes up this scene, and you will have a blissful and happy day together, thanks to the Moon in Sagittarius being so generous with you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.