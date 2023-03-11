The Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For Sunday, March 12, 2023

Today is March 12, 2023, and your zodiac sign's tarot card reading for Sunday involves some intriguing news. Here's what the cards say about life, friendship, love and career.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are a fighter, Aries. Today, the warrior side of you takes the bull by the horns as you go for the gusto toward a dream with extreme passion. Success is so close to you; you can practically taste it.

You see yourself being exactly where you know you belong. The prize belongs to you, and no matter how hard life can be today, you will slay the day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Here's a secret, Taurus, you're stronger than you realize. You may not feel like you have it all together today, but in the grand scheme of things, you are lightyears ahead of the competition, but the truth is you're tired.

You want and need a break from it all. You don't have to prove yourself to anyone, and a little time to yourself will do you a world of good. So, take it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You worry too much. You worry about your friends and the future, and sometimes you worry about things that have nothing to do with you. It's a maddening rollercoaster ride where your thoughts leap with anxiety toward a future that might never happen.

Today, Gemini, set the concerns down and focus on the moment, Take a deep breath and be present. Be in the now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You think a lot about life, problems, and many times you have ingenious ideas that could help solve the mountain of inconveniences people face.

Today, however, the universe is asking you to get out of your mind and start to feel things with your heart. It's intuition this day requires because there's another level of understanding you've not reached.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You're standing at a crossroads where you must make a final decision. Do you keep doing what you're doing, or is it time to change your life?

You've felt underpaid and unappreciated. It's time to 'go where you're celebrated.' It's time to consider the new chapter of your best life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

When life begins to shift unexpectedly, don't ignore what's happening. It's too easy to see things as mere coincidence or inconvenience. What you long for may be manifesting right before your eyes. Don't miss out on a golden opportunity, especially one you have been waiting for.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

No one really knows what the future holds. What we do know is that if you don't change the way you do things, you'll have the same result every time. If you want to earn something you've never had, the first thing that needs to change is you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Just like that, you make a snap decision and suddenly, things start to set into motion. You never know what will happen until you begin to set clear boundaries and stop saying yes to people when what you really want to say is 'no.'

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Chin up, Sagittarius. Every day is a new opportunity to make something beautiful happen. The day is a blank canvas waiting for you to make your mark and paint the way your day is. Be creative!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are who you believe yourself to be. Self-doubt and worry can undermine your progress. Rather than focus on what can't happen, think about all the possibilities within your power. Look back at your life and think about the times when you thought things could only get worse, and instead, they got better. Those experiences happened to help you see how the universe works, and today, the universe is helping you to grow in confidence and courage.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Help is on the way, Aquarius. Your prayers are being answered, and an angel works hard to give you the blessings you long for. Be patient. Your miracle is around the corner. All you have to do is believe that one can happen to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Life can be confusing, especially when you can't tell what's real from what is fake. Someone in your life may be showing you a side of them that you did not see before.

The truth is finally starting to surface, and you need to accept reality for what it is, and this person for who they are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.