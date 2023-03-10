Daily Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs March 11, 2023

Starting Saturday, March 11, 2023, the Moon leaves Libra to enter Scorpio. In Scorpio, the Moon expresses itself through dark emotions and practices, including the occult, magic, and intuition.

Today's daily horoscope reveals special insight and advice for all zodiac signs. Here's what's in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, be sure to keep certain things you do not want to come back to bite you later away from the public eye. Today's Moon enters Scorpio, which means secrets can surface when you least expect them to.

Today is a great time to conduct the 'great purge' of any old photos from social media online, especially if you're planning to go to a job interview. If you have not done a Google search of your name in a while, see what is out there that someone may find when they look you up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're a big, ole' softy, and when the Moon enters Scorpio, you not only want someone to love, but you want to be close to this said someone so you can enjoy some love and affection.

Today, the side of you that adores being close and personal comes out. It's a great day to schedule a romantic date night or plan to go out on the town if you're single and want to mingle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's comfy pjs, your computer or cell phone and some super sleuthing online. Tonight was made for research and seeing what you want to check out online. You don't have to make it a lazy night if you don't want to.

With Moon entering your routines sector, you might want to tackle the laundry, get organized, and do a quick pick-up around the house while binge-watching your favorite investigative shows.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are a passionate soul with a love of art and beauty, which makes today perfect for attending an art festival or farmer's market where you can meet local artists and show your support.

With spring just around the corner, you might enjoy dabbling with some old-fashioned crafts, including cross-stitching, sewing, or even knitting, if you know how. Why not plan a visit to a craft store to see what projects are being taught this weekend or what DIY projects have sales attached to them?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Power and control issues can arise today, especially with parents who mean well but don't know their place in your life. It's hard to set boundaries with people you love, and out of respect, you may resist correcting their behavior.

Today, you might see that if you don't bring the subject up, their lack of respect for your space could go on forever. Today's Moon pushes you to address problems with authority figures, and this may mean it's time for you to say, "Hey, I'm an adult."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today your paranoid side is helpful and wise as it indicates to you when someone may be paying more attention to your personal life than you would like.

It's a good day to change passwords and lock down social media profiles you don't want to be public. If you still have any log-ins for public places, be sure to remove those on your computer and social media — to keep your identity safe.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What was lost may be found. Today can be one of your luckiest days when money comes to you from unexpected places. You could find money hidden in a pocket when doing laundry or find out you are owed money and get a refund wired to your checking account.

With the Moon transiting your sector of money for the weekend, it's a great time to hunt for hidden treasures at thrift stores, consignments, and places where you can get a bargain and save money while you shop.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The monthly visit of the Moon to your zodiac sign is here, and now you get a boost of energy to focus on yourself. The entire weekend is perfect for self-care activities. Enjoy a nice and relaxing bubble bath, or book a facial followed by a salt room spa.

Maybe ask a friend to go for a nice walk to enjoy nature. Do things that help you to connect with yourself and refresh your soul before Monday rolls back around.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past can be interesting if you use it to plan for the future. Today you may experience flashbacks from memories you forgot you had. You might enjoy writing things down to explore the meaning of your deepest and darkest feelings.

Today's also a good day to schedule an appointment with a life coach or mental health counselor if it's something you've wanted to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Some friendships are not meant to be; others evolve and grow with time. The Moon in your friendship sector helps you see what people you have in your world. You may discover that a gossiper has found their way into your inner circle, and now you must distance yourself from them.

They may have been sharing your personal life with others. It's important to pay attention to red flags when you spot them this weekend so you can know sincerely who it is you can trust.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's no secret that you're a hard worker who does a great job, but today you may find out how much others appreciate your time and effort. You have been going above and beyond; today, as you continue to do your best in all things, it shows.

Today, you may discover your hard work positions you in a positive light, perfect for a promotion or a lateral career move where you're happier and better compensated for your time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You live, and you learn. With Saturn in your sign, and the Moon awakening your spirituality sector, it's time to take this area of your life seriously. When did you last participate in daily meditative practice or go to a yoga group?

If creativity is your spiritual practice, consider auditioning for a part in a play at a local theatre or dusting off an old instrument to practice a few songs. Reconnect with your inner creative this weekend and enjoy a great time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.