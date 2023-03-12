These 4 Zodiac Signs Breakup The Week Of March 13 - 19, 2023

The week of March 13 - 19, 2023, four zodiac signs breakup. The week ahead is riddled with crisis points signifying that divine and drastic changes for your romantic relationship have finally arrived. On March 16, 2023, Venus enters earthy and sensual Taurus, and it does little to cast the shadow brought by the winds of change within the cosmos. Things suddenly reach the point where they can no longer continue as they have, and we cut cords with anything holding us back.

No matter how you delay an ending, you cannot keep something from happening that is meant to; instead, it's trusting that once you reach that crisis point, it means things will finally start changing for the better, no matter how challenging it first might seem.

These four zodiac signs breakup the week of March 13 - 19, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The week will challenge your romantic life and sense of self. While you've struggled to make a final decision, holding off affected your sense of self, wants, needs, dreams, and even your internal beliefs. Regardless, you are learning to live in truth, and things may feel like they get worse before they get better, but because you have learned to trust yourself more, you can face the challenge.

Mars will draw your focus away from love and toward your professional life and finances. You will not have the time or patience to put up with anything lingering undone in your romantic life. Venus entering Taurus brings truth to the surface — for yourself and others. Your career becomes a central focus and secrets may be revealed. Certain lessons you needed to learn will be complete; suddenly, you are ready to move on to the next chapter of your life.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have learned not to sacrifice your happiness for another, and this week the universe reminds you why. You will step out of your comfort zone to try new things, and meet new people, and you could be traveling. You may see an improvement in your career and professional life including recognition for something you have accomplished.

Saturn recently ended an extended period of important lessons and restrictions as you fought to discover what kind of relationship you are aligned with and what love even means to you. Now, you are ready to let go. A relationship was more of a lesson than something that would last forever, and while you were willing to change your entire life, it did not feel like you were receiving that same energy back. As Mars is wrapping up its time in Gemini so don't be surprised if you are ready to focus more on your career and business opportunities. Always remember, never let someone talk you into a life that is not truly the one you want to be living.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It seems unfair that you will have a week that is unlucky in love during your birthday season, but that is exactly what will happen. This week though serves as more of a warning than a death sentence for your relationship, so not all is doomed, but you need to stay aware of your words and actions. In the week ahead, Mars is wrapping up its stay in Gemini, bringing themes involving healing, home, and family to the surface of your life for the past seven months. This is the last full week of this transit, and as it squares off with Neptune, Sun, and Mercury all in Pisces, there may be fireworks.

You are known for your loving, patient, and kind nature, and while others may peg your zodiac sign as an earth angel, it does not mean you are not allowed to be human. Allowing yourself to be angry is something that often is challenging for you. Speaking your mind and advocating for what you want and saying when and how you feel hurt often is difficult to do. It often comes from not wanting to hurt others' feelings, but of course, that means it is being done at your own expense. This week, something is brewing, and while it could be themes that have been ongoing since August finally reaching a point of fruition within your home life — it also could represent a lot of anger and frustration finally coming out.

Anger is not a bad emotion, Pisces, and it is not wrong if you feel it. You should feel it sometimes. This week holds the possibility of you working through some of that healing that Mars has been stirring up for you and voicing your feelings and needs. Never be afraid to speak the truth, especially to your partner, because anything you lose by being honest, you never really had anyway.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The week ahead likely brings up themes you have been trying to avoid, even if you knew they would happen. Since 2008 Pluto has been in Capricorn, dismantling many of the systems and structures for the collective that was no longer needed for growth or progress. But in your own life, it has represented a valuable time and chapter. This was about you learning that you cannot plan your life according to what others want for you.

You cannot stay where it does not feel like you truly align, and no matter how you try to play the game of responsibility, it does not make it possible for you to remain where you are. You have had these important relationship conversations, but what makes this week more challenging is that this involves healing your home and family.

Home is a space that can be positive but there has been a bit of anger and frustration recently, even if healing is available. You are starting to realize that while you may not want to change your current situation, you also know that you need to. This is not about marriage or relationships but the space to be yourself. You must choose your growth and healing and trust that the rest will work out.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.