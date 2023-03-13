Relationships 'Get Better' For 4 Zodiac Signs The Week Of March 13, 2023

Four zodiac signs see their relationships improve the week of March 13, 2023. Venus finally shifts from Aries into Taurus, softening love and making it easier to prioritize that primarily. While in Aries, we may have experienced more short tempers and harsh emotions. These shortcomings bring our flaws to light so that we can work on them. Now that Venus is in Taurus, we can reap the benefits of whatever work we have done to improve ourselves, improving our love lives.

Our fiery, restless energy will be replaced by a calm, collected and stable one this week, showing how love is truly patient. We can focus more on what feels good than what does not. A few things take place this week in astrology that brings important changes in focus. It can be hard to keep your eye on the prize as you learn a few new lessons.

But once you master certain changes, you can enjoy creating love that makes you feel good. Even if there is chaos around you, you can choose still peace. Remember: the most powerful lesson you can learn is knowing when to react and when to remain silent because change happens when they are meant to and not a moment sooner.

Four zodiac signs whose relationships improve March 13 - 19, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Overall, the week ahead should be filled with a greater understanding of who you are and how you love others. You won't get lost in thoughts, and you feel grounded, too. You embrace the changes around you and commit to your truth. You have been going through some profound and meaningful changes, helping you step into your fate. Sometimes the universe does need to step in and interfere, and while all the pieces may not be clear yet, your understanding of the bigger picture is starting to come into focus.

Today, Venus returns to Taurus and, with it, softens your heart and life around the edges. You become more apt to find gratitude for your inner sense of love, allowing it to spill into the world around you. Venus in Taurus loves to purchase new sheets, bath products or anything to make your home more suitable for love and sensuality. At the same time, Saturn in Pisces focuses on self-commitment compared to your relationships. Perhaps a marriage of strong commitment is coming your way. If you're single or dating, you'll see this path unfold uniquely.

Meanwhile, you can take what you've learned about intimacy in relationships and permanently change your love life. You understand the lessons you've been taught during Mars in Gemini. A chapter in your life is wrapping up; you understand that love should not feel chaotic. You want healthy love and amazing physical intimacy. Now, what you crave and know you deserve —is an intimate relationship with a soulmate. This week, you are ready to receive this blessing.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Did you dance with excitement when Saturn left your zodiac sign? For the last three years, Saturn helped you grow even where you resisted change. The great news is that you finished this part of your story. You have moved through a great deal of healing your limitations which centered around the wounds and trauma of your past, blossoming as you opened yourself to love more deeply. As Uranus and the North Node in Taurus have resided in your home sector, you have come to receive more of the joy and change that this planetary energy has brought you.

No one often tells you that the hardest thing to receive will be what you have always wanted but never actually had. This week not only does Venus gently shift into your home arena, bringing softness and joy, but Saturn, Sun, Mercury, and Neptune are all in Pisces, intensifying themes surrounding value. Pisces rules what is considered your second house in astrology; superficially, it is most known for governing finances. While that is true, it rules your emotions regarding what is valuable and your inner sense of security.

In terms of your relationships, it is creating a space to feel secure within your healing and the recent changes that are taking place in your home and family. While it is possible to meet a new love this week that ends up being a meaningful relationship, for most, this will constitute a deep and committed relationship that has expanded into domestic intimacy and the blending of families and lives. Use what you have learned and allow yourself to trust goodness instead of fearing that somewhere, somehow, another shoe would drop.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There has been a great deal of activity and development within your romantic relationship. You know your worth, and don't feel obligated to accept what others want to give to you if it does not reflect what you need. Boundaries remain an evolving journey where you trust yourself more. You will take risks with new love and get comfy in a healthy relationship for deeper intimacy. You are about to create an atmosphere where trust and stability help you feel secure and to connect deeper with your partner.

Although things have been far from bad or challenging recently, it can still be tough to trust and allow yourself to receive love, so give yourself grace as you navigate this new chapter. Ultimately no one is taught how to have a healthy relationship, instead, it is one you choose to learn after going through the alternative. This week proves to be an improvement in relationships because you are more secure in yourself.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week, you feel more grounded and balanced in your relationships. You also experience stability, balance, and growth in key areas of your love life. This week, you'll have an easy feeling in a relationship that removes the darkness of jealousy, obsession, possession, secrets, and even fears around commitment. You have embraced the beautiful traits of intimacy, and now you can go deeper within yourself to love without fear. This week, you create an incredibly soul-deep relationship with a powerful sense of purpose and profound love.

You will still traverse some darkness to choose the light of a connection aligned with your soul, not necessarily one that looks good on paper. By the end of the week, you will feel more confident about what romantic love means and what it is not. By the end of this week, you'll understand what kind of relationship you genuinely want to build and how to do it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.