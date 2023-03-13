3 Zodiac Signs Leave Someone They Love During The Moon In Sagittarius, March 13 - 15, 2023

Getting out of a relationship is so much easier than it sounds. When we find that it's 'time,' we can no longer put on a front; we know we have to get out of this wasted love experiment, and it's going to take guts to be the first person to make it known that this thing has got to end.

Oh, it's not as if we got into this relationship knowing it would fall out in the way it has, but that's life, and relationships do tend to fall apart now and then. It's not like divorce is a rare thing; in fact, many married couples end up divorced more often than they end up sticking together. Second marriages tend to stick together, but first marriages and their subsequent break ups are what get us to that place, and on March 13, during the Moon in Sagittarius, many couples will come to accept that not only are their relationships hopelessly broken but that it's going to take strength to get out of them.

During the Moon in Sagittarius, certain signs of the Zodiac will come to know a taste of freedom, as Sagittarius is the sign that represents freedom and independence. Whether it's all about spending the day alone or finding comfort in being able to talk about what's going on in our failed romances with a friend, this day is going to provide an out; it may be a state of mind at first, but this thought is a seed that will grow if watered. On March 13, 2023, we will know that if we don't whip together our strength and leave the disaster zone, we will be stuck in it forever.

The three zodiac signs leave the one they love During the Moon in Sagittarius, March 13 - 15, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Strength is never your problem, but getting out on your terms is, and today, March 13, 2023, will give you just the right amount of nerve to get out of the relationship you are presently in. Sometimes, you just need that extra push, and the Moon in Sagittarius is about to bring it in spades. You've thought this out for too long, and because of the power behind the Moon in Sagittarius, you'll seize the day. This is the day you leave your partner, Aries, and you do it to save your life. You can't possibly see yourself with this person in the future, let alone tomorrow, and while you have the courage to get up and get out, you'll take advantage of this liberating energy today. It's your turn to shine, Aries, and you won't be able to do it until you free yourself from the clutches of a dying relationship.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You know that you are strong enough to leave the one you love because you also know that the love is no longer what it used to be. In fact, it's starting to look more like slavish loyalty and regrettable obligation. There is no fun left, and it's not that you need a life made up of one hundred percent fun; it's more like you can't live with a person who is one hundred percent dud. You feel betrayed so much as the person you came to love devolved into this lazy bore, and that is NOT what you signed on for. The whole ''til death do us part' thing is a scam in your mind. During the Sagittarius moon, you'll get a scent of freedom, and you will know it as something worthy of your time and effort. Today is the day you leave them in the dust. So long.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's not so much that you are strong enough to leave the person you love, it's more along the lines of being strong enough to leave without telling them why. You are definitely strong enough to ignore your person, but you are not strong enough to face them. During the Moon in Sagittarius, you'll want to flee; you know that you're better off without this person in your life, and in all honesty, you don't care if they rot. You'd like to think that you're just trying to spare yourself pain, but you will also be causing great pain by not explaining yourself on the way out. Just one little explanation would free your karma, but instead, you will sign up for another person's grudge against you. You are strong enough to leave, but too weak to tell them why. Ouch.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.