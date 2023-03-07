Tarot Card Horoscope For March 8, 2023, According To Your Zodiac Sign

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 07, 2023
Today's one card tarot reading for Wednesday, March 8, 2023, involves is based on the Sun in Pisces, The Moon entering Libra, and the energy of a Life Path 9 day. The Moon in Libra relates to the Empress tarot card, which tells us to listen to our intuition today. The Sun in Pisces is symbolized by the Moon tarot card, helping us to remember that sometimes people are not what they seem, and we ought to use wisdom in all things.
Today's Life Path energy, 9, encourages us to serve others and be thoughtful and considerate toward humanity. It's a good day to participate in activism and to perform acts of charity, kindness and love. Read on to find out what else is in store for your zodiac sign.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 08, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Empress
The heart knows what it wants. Life, people and problems can present challenges that push you to compromise your wants and desires.
Rather than pretend that you're OK with changing your mind, be open and honest.
Tell someone how you truly feel and see whether or not you can coexist without changing anything.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Temperance
Don't overthink things. You may be looking for signs and coincidences to confirm a fact you already know.
Some situations never get a full answer, but going along for the ride can reveal you were right to choose your path.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
Life throws you a curve ball today, but that does not mean you'll have a terrible day.
The morning chaos can bring a few inconveniences, but later all the troubles you faced may have a shining opportunity you would not see had you not gone through these troubles.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Star
Trust the universe, Cancer. Sometimes your fears scream so loudly that you can't hear the voice of wisdom speak.
You may decide it's OK to be afraid and to worry, but it's best to take action even when your feelings tell you otherwise.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Lovers
Your heart is divided. You love two things and think that they are both good for you.
One may be better, Leo, but as long as you continue to hold on to hope for your second option, you'll never truly be satisfied with where you are.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Judgement
Miracles don't always make sense. You might never have a chance to know why something worked out the way it did.
Your reasoning may be too small for such a great miracle. Give thanks anyway for having your prayer answered.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Emperor
This tarot card often indicates that the day may be filled with anger and resentment. There's a call to fight a matter and to resist compromise.
Today, you may feel called to take up a cause you want to support and talk publicly about.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Magician
There's a sweetness to knowing you can shapeshift into any situation at any time and still land on your feet.
Now, imagine what would happen if you could tap into all your creative talent and interests — all the amazing things you could accomplish.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Sun
Wonderful things are coming your way, Sagittarius. A new day is dawning, and as you rise to greet the morning sun, you'll see all the good in what wasn't so great and all the wonderful in days that were the best times of your life.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Hermit
If you want to travel by yourself, go for it. You never know what the world holds for you, and if it's not easy to find a travel partner who can go along for the ride, stick close to home to do some of your adventurings.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
This card says life is confusing. You have two sides to a problem, and neither seems to make full sense. You're stuck because you don't know which to pick. Perhaps ask someone else to help you make a final decision.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
Change is inevitable. You can try to hold on to what you know, but life constantly fluctuates. Today, you'll need to adapt to what's already out there. The old ways of doing things miss embracing what the new can do.
