Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, March 8, 2023

On March 8, 2023, three zodiac signs will receive new energy in their daily horoscopes thanks to yesterday's Full Moon in Virgo. For Libra, Virgo, and Pisces, a small window of time opens on Wednesday, where the day's energy can wash over them in peaceful surrender.

From 2:07 p.m. to 2:44 p.m. EST the Moon changes zodiac signs and makes no major aspects with personal or outer planets. A Void of course Moon means we don't have to make any decisions; there's no need to act or be something we are not. We need this time to process and settle into these new astrological waters and embrace what the day brings.

There was a lot left to process after yesterday the Full Moon in Virgo. The Moon in Virgo created a cumulative point of healing that started in late August 2022 after Mars entered Gemini. So, the combined energy of the Virgo Moon and Mars in Gemini creates a story of conscious choice and healing, and new energy is needed. Yesterday's Full Moon will be one of the most noteworthy events this year. If you're a Libra, Virgo, or Pisces, chances are you have been doing the work you needed to do long before you knew you were doing so, and this today's Void of Course Moon can help you to see that.

Today, as the Moon leaves Virgo to enter Libra, it asks you to deal with everything in front of you that makes you doubt or fear your greatness or dreams. Change is in the details — the baggage you pick up from life and your internal self-doubt. The Moon's relationship to Mars in Gemini continues throughout the week, reminding you of choices and the expansiveness of your decisions. This energy changes your life trajectory, but change cannot be rushed.

There is a difference between procrastinating the moves that you know you will have to make and rushing ahead into change because your ego wants it all now — and there is also a balance. Today, if things start to shift towards the new, allow it, but if it brings greater reflection for what you have been going through, then take time to be in that too.

While a new chapter and era begin, you may feel like you are walking between worlds — or even lifetimes. You might see what is right before you, but it may take a bit longer to reach than you had first anticipated. Understanding the purpose of today allows you to find inner peace and new energy so you can let this new energetic wave wash over you.

Sometimes new energy helps to cleanse, heal, and prepare you for what lies ahead. So, today, despite the urge to rush forward and release things you no longer need, there's no need to rush the process. For these three zodiac signs, the day's work is just to be.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Wednesday, March 8, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As the Moon shifts into your zodiac sign today, you may feel a stronger boost of reflective energy. You have been taking chances and moving through a great deal of healing regarding your romantic relationships, especially the conjunction between Jupiter and Venus ending today. But that does not mean that there is not more to heal or process. Today as the Moon shifts into your zodiac sign highlighting your thoughts, needs and feelings, Saturn has now moved into Pisces, activating themes of health and routines. A great deal is shifting for you, but to fully embrace it, you must ensure you are not hanging onto old fears or doubts from what has happened. Allow yourself the peace from truly putting the past behind you.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

A tepid energy to the day creates the feeling of being unable to identify exactly how you feel. You understand that everything is changing and shifting, but this is about more than just the relationship dynamics that the Virgo Full Moon brought up. With Saturn having changed zodiac signs, it moved from bringing everything into the light to you making your dreams a reality. The major theme for today is authenticity. You are creating a new life based on who you have become or even unraveled from everything you were not. There is no reason to rush this phase, so even if you are unsure how you feel, find acceptance even in that.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

As you begin to understand the journey ahead, it is important to make sure that you let your mindset evolve. Instead of seeing only what is wrong or the illogical details, try to see things from the Piscean perspective. Try to see that anything is possible, that there is a bigger picture you might first miss and that ultimately if you have faith, everything will always work the way it is meant to.

This is a time of coming together, of merging, instead of separation or division. Look for ways to bring greater unity into your life and trust that everything is happening for the highest good. Saturn will challenge you to look at your romantic life, allowing you to grow and find more love and fulfillment.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.