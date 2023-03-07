How The March 8, 2023 Horoscopes Bring Out The Darkside Of 3 Zodiac Signs

We all have a dark side, and on March 8, 2023, when Lilith squares the North Node, the party animal comes out of three zodiac signs. Many zodiac signs will feel that perhaps we've been taking everything a little too seriously. We jumped right into the new year and got off to a great start. We didn't miss a beat, and we've been working and working to fulfill all of these dang resolutions. We are winners, for sure, but there's something about today that makes us want to stop, take a breath and...let our darkside come out. The curious transit of North Node square Lilith is creating this desire to go wild and have fun and let our darkside explore life for awhile.

During North Node square Lilith, we do not take no for an answer. Luckily, the question we ask is, "are you ready to have some fun?" We may be pushy and even hit record heights of obnoxiousness today, but we have a goal: to have fun, join the party, let our hair down and rock it out. We want the party, and for three zodiac signs, this desire will take us right out of the workplace and onto the dance floor.

And, while we're on the dance floor, we'll be dressed up and spankin' awesome looking. This party is not for spectators; this is the real deal. We're talking raves, festivals, and big production numbers in swanky clubs; it doesn't matter what day of the week it is. If you are one of these three zodiac signs that take to the transit of North Node square Black Moon Lilith, expect to wake up tomorrow with a serious hangover. Or a stranger in your bed...yikes. (Check to see if they're breathing.)

Three zodiac signs who don't want to be told what to do during the North Node square Lilith on March 8, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Are you ever not ready for the party, Taurus? All you ever really need is for one person to give you the signal, and BAM! You're fully dressed (scantily, of course) and ready to dash. You've worked hard over these last few months, and come to think of it, you're ready to show the world how it's done, party-wise. During North Node square Lilith, you may even get a little obnoxious, which may feel incredibly good to you simply because you've been holding back for what feels like eons. The time is right for inviting friends to go out and have an absolutely ridiculous time; you want it, you need it, and if you have a partner who is as groovy as you, then the two of you will be the center of attention. And that's something you could love very easily. Bring it! BRING IT.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There is no way that you won't jump at the chance to be with many friends, partying until the sun comes up today, and luckily, you'll get that chance, Virgo. You fully admit that your life has become stagnant and dull. It seems the people around you are just as stuck and boring as you feel you've become, except they don't have that one thing you have: the ability to believe that a party is always around the corner, waiting for you. The transit North Node square Lilith is made for you, Virgo, because you are not the person who is about to give in to mediocrity. You will snatch up the opportunity to go out with friends and have a ball. Where there's a will, there's a way, and even if you find yourself in the middle of the Sahara desert, you'll find that party, and you will be the one to get everyone up and grooving.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today gives you a chance to toss some of those inhibitions to the darkside and let your hair down, Pisces. You have done enough. You've worked your fingers to the bone, and you've shown up for all the tasks and responsibilities that required your presence. Now, it's time to explore, and during North Node square Lilith, there's nothing to stop you. You are well aware that letting your darkside out doesn't last forever, but then again...what does? So, you throw yourself into the fun today because tomorrow may have you going back to the grind. And as Jack Torrence proved in the movie The Shining, all work and no play make Jack a dull boy. Don't be like Jack. He worked way too hard and that really didn't work out for anyone in that movie. It's time for you to play. Have a blast, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.