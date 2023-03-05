Love Horoscopes For Monday, March 6, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, March 6, 2023. Per astrology, here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 06, 2023:

Aries

Aries, things didn't work out the way you wanted them to. Some people in your life are better off as a friend. And even though it hurts to close the door on potential romance, it's better to accept the truth about your feelings.

Taurus

Taurus, self-love is the first step toward true love. If you don't like who you are, how can you expect others to appreciate your worth? At the end of the day, you attract to yourself who you are.

Gemini

Gemini, a dream has died. Breaking up is never easy, but when you heal from this experience, the wisdom you gain will be with you for a lifetime. And someone else gets the benefit of your growth.

Cancer

Cancer, stop giving more than you get. Some situations require you to give the same amount of energy you are receiving. But sometimes, you have to give less to see if a relationship will die without your effort.

Leo

Leo, it's okay to move on to a new relationship, even if you can't forget an ex. It may take some time for you to replace broken memories with new ones. Don't give any more time to a person who doesn't deserve your loyalty.

Virgo

Virgo, old habits die hard. Telling an ex how hurt you are will not help you. Instead of trying to get someone to say sorry, let your silence speak for itself. Move on.

Libra

Libra, sometimes a fling becomes so much more. When you realize that you've found something special in another person, investigating whether your relationship can go beyond a friendship is worthwhile.

Scorpio

Set down strong roots. Love takes time to grow, so treat your relationship with tender care avoiding unkind jokes and power games.

Sagittarius

It's important to get a few things off of your chest. Today, clear away negative energy and open up about your concerns. Things start to get better when you confront a problem head-on with the intent of resolving it.

Capricorn

Money can't buy love or friendship. The illusion of closeness can be confused with gifts and other acts of kindness. See beyond the material things to explore how deeply your emotions run for each other.

Aquarius

It's time to grow up. Love is a game people play, but when you're ready to settle down and start a family or have a one-on-one relationship, not only does your perspective change, but everything else does, too.

Pisces

Ditch the person who wastes your time. You have so much love to give, Pisces. So, if a person only reaches out to you when they want something, consider letting their calls and texts go ignored. You don't have time to waste on relationships that lead you nowhere.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.