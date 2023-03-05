The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 6, 2023

Each zodiac sign's one card tarot reading and horoscope is here for Monday, March 6, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively. Today's Moon will be in pragmatic Virgo. The Sun is in spiritual Pisces; tomorrow, the Full Moon in Virgo arrives, prompting spiritual release.

Monday's Numerology is a Life Path 7, the Seeker, which encourages searching for your spiritual path.

When we are just one day away from a Full Moon, things start to manifest, revealing important themes that will play out for the next six months. Per today's one-card tarot reading, here's what's happening for your zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, March 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Death

Keep it short and sweet. It's time to remove yourself from toxic situations you have tolerated for far too long. Don't cry over what you've lost. Instead, smile because you are about to regain your confidence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Fool

You are more than ready. Romance is knocking on your door, and even though you have sworn love off for good, it's time for you to reconsider the potential of a relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Judgment

Trust yourself. Amazing things happen when you ignore self-doubt and do what you know you must do. You have a high calling, don't run away from it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Choose your words carefully. What you speak comes into existence. There is great power in an intention; use it to your advantage.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Trust in a future promise, but wait for it to happen. Sometimes anticipating a situation and acting too soon can cause more loss than needed. Be cautious until things are where they should be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Today may have money challenges, but the right attitude and determination will help you complete all your responsibilities.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Emporer

You can't change the past, so why keep bringing it up with someone? Holding a grudge only causes you harm. Instead, focus on the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Today your soft side comes out, encouraging you to care for someone in need. Like a mother who protects their child, you are a friend who encourages others and looks out for their well-being.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

If you have too much to do today, it may feel impossible to connect with your higher power. But, wisdom can continue to speak to you no matter how noisy life gets.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Magician

You can find a loophole to solve a problem. A complex situation may seem impossible to solve, but crafty thinking can get you out of a difficult situation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Plan something fun and adventurous. Life is too short to be only work and no play.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Don't worry about what could happen. How you react to a problem is what matters most. The outcome has already been decided.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.