The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For March 6, 2023

Today's horoscope for Monday, March 6, 2023, includes an astrology forecast while the Sun is in Pisces and the Moon enters Virgo.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and the Moon will spend the day in Virgo.

The Moon in Virgo brings tension to life where we feel torn between our physical and spiritual aspects.

How will this energy affect your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on Monday?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, March 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, focus on the details. The Moon begins a transit through your sixth house of health and routines.

With the Full Moon arriving tomorrow, now is a good time to analyze areas of your life that need careful attention. You are at a place where it's time to remove obstacles from your personal growth and focus on your health. Rest is essential; try to squeeze in a power nap when you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Good news comes to you today. When the Moon is in Virgo, it opens up your romantic sector. It's time to tap into your creative side and allow yourself room to grow in this area of your life. You don't have to do anything fancy, but try to be consistent, as this will make you and your partner happy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you get a little break when the moon enters your house of home and family. Try to do something that is familiar and allows you to relax. Enjoy some time with friends or relatives, playing games, or resting on the couch watching your favorite old-time movies.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to get serious about things you have been putting off. Have an important conversation with someone who influences your life in some way.

If there has been some chaos due to plutos' transit through the final degrees in Capricorn affecting your relationships, now is a good time to bring it up and resolve it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, sometimes you have to do things that don't seem to make sense but will pay off in the long run. The Moon in an earth sign opens up your pocketbook.

This is a good time for you to think about areas to save. You may not like being frugal right now, but once Saturn moves into Pisces in a week or so, you will be glad you took the time to do so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this is a good time to start a full-on assessment of your life.

As the Moon enters your zodiac sign, it's the perfect time to start a new personal development program. You know the drill, focus on the details and get to work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the past is soon to be put behind you. With Jupiter and Venus so closely together in Aries, touching on Chiron, the wounded healer, you have felt the pangs of relationships gone wrong and toxic people that have to go.

Now's the time to do the hard work, let go of what no longer makes sense, and move into new social circles that help you grow into the person you want to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Good friends are hard to come by, and even though you love your personal time and don't mind being alone, it's important to expand your social circle in a way that helps you to develop more deeply as a person.

With some anxiety still taking place due to pluto at the final degrees of Aquarius, this is a good time to surround yourself with positive people who help lift your spirits and allow you to express yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There's lots of work for you to do emotionally, but one way to process your feelings now is to get artistic and creative.

With the Full Moon coming up in Virgo, this is a great time for you to put pen to paper or start a new art project that lets you express your soulful side.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this is a big time for you as Saturn starts to move out of your money sector, and pluto is beginning to leave your sign.

If you desire to get a new job or start a new business, this is a good time to start planting those seeds so that you are ready to hit the road running once Saturn enters Pisces on March 7th.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Life happens quickly; before you know it, you must make big decisions. Saturn is getting ready to finally complete its transit through your zodiac sign, and it won't be back here for another twenty years.

So, whatever changes you need to make, do so now because this is the window of opportunity for you to begin.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, what a great day for you with the moon in Virgo. Use this time to enjoy some romance or start establishing a new relationship. If you are single, this is a great time to reactivate a dating profile and see where things go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.