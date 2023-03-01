The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 2, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, March 2, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We are in the third month of the year. Thursday is an interesting batch of energy showing the dynamic nature of the occult. We see how connected and intertwined all things are.

The numerology of today also supports today's Moon and Sun energy. Thursday holds the creative force of Life Path 3.

3 is the smallest of odd numbers; it also leads to 3, 6, and 9, including Nikola Tesla's quote, "If you only knew the magnificence of 3, 6, and 9, then you would have a key to the universe.”

Thursday is ruled by the planet Jupiter, which is lucky, expansive and benevolent. We can feel optimistic on Thursday because Jupiter also rules the number 3.

With the Moon in Cancer and the Sun in Pisces. In Modern astrology, Neptune ruled Pisces, but Jupiter is Pisces's ruler in ancient astrology.

So, for all of the zodiac signs, we can note the cyclical energy coming our way this Thursday. The universe's veil opens for us to explore our intuition.

It's the perfect night for a spiritual bath or pulling a personal single tarot reading for ourselves or a friend.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

No matter what happens, everything works itself out. You might be disappointed at the moment but later realize the letdown was one of the best things to happen in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're overthinking, and it's causing you to worry. Don't allow your mind to race, wondering about worst-case scenarios. Live in the moment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You can pick which path works best for you and your current situation. This may be a situation where neither is right or wrong, but merely a matter of preference.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can't predict when problems will happen, so when you get into the middle of chaos or drama, do your best. Things pass quickly, and you can laugh at this moment later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

A small window of opportunity has manifested. You'll get offered a new job with lots of wonderful benefits. It's hard to leave what you know to take a risk, but if your heart feels it's worth it, see what happens next.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Today you have a meeting with fate and destiny. This once-in-a-lifetime moment is a gift. Feel free to go for it, even if the dream seems too big to achieve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have to fight sometimes for what you need. You have to be your advocate and speak up. The squeaky wheel gets the grease.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

When you finally release control, you may miss out on an opportunity. It was not meant for you. There is something much better out there. Wait to receive it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Pushing through may be the last thing you want to do today, but there's no other way. Today, be determined. The day will go by quickly when you remain busy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

When you put together hard work and action, everything happens naturally. There's really no magic shortcut to getting what you want — just good old-fashioned grit.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You don't have to know everything there is to know about a subject, but you do need the willingness to learn. Be open-minded, Aquarius. You'll do just fine.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation strikes hardest when you feel tired, alone and overwhelmed. Satisfy these areas of your life today, and you'll feel strong enough to tackle any challenge.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.