The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships During Saturn In Pisces Starting March 7, 2023

Four zodiac signs will fall out of love and end their relationships this week once Saturn enters Pisces on March 7, 2023. Saturn has a reputation for ending situations we don't want, need or lack the structure to survive the harshest parts of life.

So, this week is filled with enormous growth potential for all zodiac signs, but for four zodiac signs, the biggest change occurs in their relationships.

Saturn, the Lord of Karma, enters Pisces, where spiritually-inclined waters cleanse the heart's landscape for the next two years.

On March 7, 2023, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Virgo at 7:40 a.m. EST. Virgo Moons bring healing energy, and Full Moons teach us how to let go. The Full Moon in Virgo helps us process our emotions rather than getting swept up in how we feel and doing nothing about it.

As the Full Virgo Moon shines its light of truth shortly after sunrise on Tuesday morning, we can approach decisions with maturity, including admitting we are no longer in love and ending a relationship that has fulfilled its purpose. You cannot heal in the same place that made you sick.

Of course, taking accountability for your journey is important. Still, it is also essential to be realistic and honest about whether your relationship inspires you to improve or profit off, keeping you wounded. And this is the week for all that to happen.

Saturn in Pisces challenges our dreams and asks us to practice what we preach. Maintaining the status quo or keeping up appearances will be more challenging. Instead, there will be a burning drive to focus on the truth at all costs.

But even in the darkest moments this week, Saturn is present, and in Pisces, it is more hopeful and fuller of faith and will remind you that, of course, wonderful things ask you to take a significant risk, but that part of it is trusting the fall.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships during Saturn in Pisces starting March 7, 2023:

When Saturn enters Pisces and Juno enters Taurus.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

An interesting week lays ahead for you, Virgo, as the Full Moon occurs within your zodiac sign while Saturn moves into Pisces, your partnership sector, where it will transit for the next two years.

This Full Moon in Virgo may have you struggling to understand and rationalize your feelings. You may feel more particular than normal about how you need to be loved and might feel this week that things are not as good in your love life as you had hoped.

The Full Moon will bring unhealthy situations to a head and may reach a point where they can no longer be ignored.

For you, there will be a theme between things not turning out as you had hoped they would and a new chapter unfolding within your romantic life. With the Sun and Saturn in Pisces, romance and love feature strongly for you this week.

Saturn helps you see whether a great love affair is everything you thought it was or a karmic lesson you learn, and once the tests are passed, you walk away.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Saturn enters your sector of friendships. So, your perspective can become one-sided when Juno shifts into your zodiac sign. Juno is the asteroid that governs marriages and agreements, and you will review your needs and wants in light of your current relationship.

While self-love is an important aspect of any relationship, Juno entering Taurus makes this week more about unity, a concept you take seriously.

You are less likely to reach a compromise or honor one you made in the past if you feel your partner is unwilling to meet you halfway.

If you've been giving more than you receive, you may have struggled to honor a key relationship while exploring your personal growth.

As the North Node and Uranus continue moving through your zodiac sign, you are on a spiritual and personal evolution path. Your life path is a part of your fated experiences, and you may evaluate how your relationship fits in with the big picture.

This is the week you start paying attention to the truth about where a partnership stands and how well you can evolve with each other while together.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Saturn will begin to transit your sector of hidden enemies and endings. You still feel the effects of Venus, the planet of love, Jupiter, the planet of abundant growth, and Chiron, the planet of wounds and healing in your zodiac sign. These three planets have formed a stellium prompting you to focus on your priorities.

This year has been volatile and active, but not without purpose. Admittedly, you lost your way. You had given up your uniqueness to barter for a comfort zone you no longer wanted to be in.

But you knew you had outgrown your comfort zone and were ready for more, but comfort is hard to leave.

This year, the stellium in Aries helped you reprioritize your needs and wants and find the courage to stand up for yourself.

You are ready to embrace your confident and bold nature and to practice making choices that put you in the lead role of your life.

So, when Jupiter and Chiron unite at 14 degrees in Aries on Friday, March 10, they bring you a big epiphany. You see things as they are meant to be, and if your current relationship does not align with your true self, you'll know.

The timing couldn't be more perfect. On Sunday, March 12, 2023, Juno will leave your sign to enter Taurus. Having finally learned an important lesson about self-love and the love of others, you'll be ready to invest in your life to build something you value.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Pisces energy rules the part of your life that governs expansion in all areas. So, Saturn in Pisces deals with travel, education, spiritual pursuits, abundance, lucky moments of opportunities and anything that brings a sense of adventure and learning into your life.

It is also an area that has been activated recently and caused you to begin to put yourself as a priority.

This still feels foreign to do but is so connected with your growth, specifically in your romantic sector, as Pluto remains at 29 degrees of Capricorn.

Capricorn energy rules your love life, and Pluto, the planet of transformation preparing to leave this sign after a 15-year transit. In other words, your entire life is about to change.

Relationships merely existing based on an old paradigm may phase out. The idea that you must devote and give everything of yourself to your relationship or family while you starve is one that no longer exists.

Pluto pushes you to experience a new way of living regarding your relationships. This week, when Saturn enters Pisces, you feel ready to let the old you die so that the new you can be reborn.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.