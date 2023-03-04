3 Zodiac Signs Expected To Have A Difficult Horoscope During Moon Opposite Saturn On March 5, 2023

Three zodiac signs will be affected by the harsh realities of a negative horoscope, and the main result involves a bad attitude. These signs will have a bad attitude on March 5, 2023, and we can thank Moon opposite Saturn for the negative energy.

One of the most notable feelings accompanying these three zodiac signs on March 5, 2023, when horoscopes get rough is the constant resentment towards whoever asks us for help.

We may not be in the mood to help someone or want to 'teach someone a lesson' for even asking. We are irrational and somewhat hostile on this day, and if we are to place blame beyond ourselves, we could attribute this tension to the Moon opposite Saturn.

We take no responsibility for anything today, even if we are fully responsible. We can't be talked to; the last thing we will do is make something easier for someone, no matter how hard they suffer.

We feel entitled to our stance, and we feel as though we are owed this break. It's as if the Moon opposite Saturn makes us feel we have the right to be mean and rotten. And mean and rotten is exactly what three zodiac signs will be on this day, during the Moon opposite Saturn.

And, as it is said and known, when we deliberately go out of our way to hurt someone, or in this case, hurt by proxy of not doing something to help, we end up hurting ourselves, and today is the day we do ourselves some serious spiritual damage.

During the Moon opposite Saturn, times are not easy; be prepared for conflicts at work, home, and within.

The three zodiac signs with difficult horoscopes on Sunday, March 5, 2023, due to the Moon opposite Saturn.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may have thought you had a great idea when you went out of your way to ruin someone else's plans, but the Moon opposite Saturn brings the karmic retribution back your way, and boy, oh boy, do you like that idea even less. This is the perfect day for flipping things upside down, Leo, and even though you thought your malicious plan would work out, it seems you've been outsmarted by the person you tried to hurt.

Now that's a blow, but the Moon opposite Saturn is all about shaking us up so that no matter how hard we try to hurt someone else, it will all come back to us, somehow.

Today, March 5, 2023, brings your evil plan into focus, except the focus is now on you and how cruel you were to make someone else feel as bad as you wanted them to. It seems that you have a lot less control than you thought, Leo and that this may be something to work on in the future.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Looks like the tides are turning on you today, Libra, as you will be called out on something you must have done that wasn't very nice. During the Moon opposite Saturn, you'll boldly say 'no' to someone who asks for your assistance and being that it's your job to help them, this won't go over well at work.

While you might be tired of being the 'go to' person for questions that only you can answer, you might want to make it clear to those around you that you find them annoying and that you resent being someone who is always being tugged on.

If you're being paid to be the person who answers questions, then you have a choice to make today: stay on and fulfill your responsibilities, or quit your job and set everyone free from your bad attitude. Sooner or later, you won't be wanted in this position, so you may want to wise up.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

One thing will ring true in the middle of the chaos accompanying the day: you are flawless and without blame. Everyone is wrong, and you are always right, no matter what. You will defend your position as a perfect person all day long, as you won't let anyone point out your flaws, and in keeping up this defense, you will end up isolating yourself and treating others as if they are beneath you.

You are acting in accordance with the laws of the Moon opposite Saturn, and it isn't a good look for you, Scorpio. Today will be hella rough as you stand firm in your beliefs while everyone around you knows that you are not only wrong, you're cruel and mean in how you deal with people. On March 5, 2023, you will become the least popular person at your workplace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.