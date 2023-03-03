3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On March 4, 2023

Some zodiac signs are just plain lucky when it comes to love, and on March 4, 2023, three zodiac signs once again prove to be the luckiest in relationships. If you notice a sudden lightness in your attitude towards love and life in general, you are more than likely feeling the influence of the Moon trine Venus. This very positive transit assists in making things feel easier. We live in a world where the stress is so thick and all-consuming that we need things we can rely on, and we desperately need simplicity, as everything around us is so overly complicated and, at times, dramatic.



On March 4, 2023, during the Moon trine Venus, we will feel like something has clicked; perhaps during this transit, we don't make ourselves available for hassles. It's possible; we can turn down excessive noise, and this kind of positive choice is exactly the material that Moon trine Venus is made of. If we can turn off the confusion of the world, then our personal lives will benefit exponentially.

During Moon trine Venus, we will see that it's up to us as to how much drama and confusion we allow into our worlds, as this transit really and truly 'wants' us to be happy. For many zodiac signs, that happiness starts at home, and the kind of lucky feeling we'll be experiencing today is the kind that comes from making intelligent moves in our love lives. Respect buys us respect, and compassion brings us compassion. What we give, we receive, and on this day, during Moon trine Venus, we will find that we very much believe in the love we have.

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, these are the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you've asked for is finally here, and that is a break. Not a break from love, but a break in the tension you've experienced between you and the person you are with. All you've wanted is for a day when the two of you are not at odds with each other, as you've made the assumption that if you could only get this one day, you could make something of it.

Today is that day, Gemini, and during Moon trine Venus, you will get that chance to right the wrongs and start over. We don't always get the chance to start over with our romantic partners, especially after an episode of animosity takes over. You and your partner can proudly say that you have weathered the storm. There is no going backward, you have made it past the negativity, and now you feel confident there are blue skies up ahead.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you just want to strangle your partner because you feel they are an absolute monster, but in the long run, your feeling is, "well, they are my monster, so I'll deal with them." You love your monster, and so much of what you put them through is on you, as well...and you know it. Today, March 4, 2023, brings you into the loving embrace of the transit called Moon trine Venus, and during this time, you'll see that you don't need to hold on to all the drama and hassle that you believe your relationship thrives on.

In fact, during Moon trine Venus, you may see that you don't need all that drama to feel like something is going on in your love life. You forgot that you could also have easy-going days, and on this day, you'll remember quite easily how nice it is to have a lot of nothing to do together.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Ah, it's finally time to take a load off, Scorpio, as Moon trine Venus presents you with a loving vacation away from the hassles of the 'real' world. This transit hits you like a soft pillow lightly scented with lavender essential oil. You want to fall into it, which is how Moon trine Venus affects your love life; you want to be a part of it because you sense it's all good.

Fortunately, there are no work hassles today, nor are there any outstanding financial problems (aka horrors) to deal with; you can now pay attention to the sweetness that is so much of what makes up your relationship. Ah yes, the sweetness...you may have forgotten how nice it can be, but Moon trine Venus is there to jog your memory. Have a beautiful, loving day, Scorpio, as these days are few and far between.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.