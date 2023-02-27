The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Today is the end of a month and an energetic cycle. Everything changed over the past month, but have you given yourself the time and space to acknowledge it?

February is the shortest month of the year, but this time, it provided the gateway from the old to the new and from your past into the future.

In January, planets were still turning direct, right up until the end of it, along with the first New Moon of the year.

It was not a time of growth or forward movement but when things seemed best sat with because you did not necessarily have all the information.

Then February began, oh sweet February, and with the change in the calendar came the change of energy.

The last month was the first in several of total direct planet energy. It also boasted several unique and powerful transits, which helped create a more direct focus for the path ahead.

This is the year of healing which means not only is there a unique theme to the energy each month, but it is also a year in which there will be a genuine transformation within your life.

Alchemy is transforming something into a completely different form. In the year ahead, it feels like you will be going through your process of alchemy.

Transformation and alchemy are different than change because what you will be guided to accomplish this year is part of your evolution as a soul.

As February ends today, reflecting on what has transformed your life since the start of the month is important.

This is so that you are clear about where you are now, which means you will be more apt to take advantage of the new opportunities coming your way.

In times of great alchemy, it is important to reflect on how things have evolved, who has left your life, who has grown deeper within it, and how your dreams and desires have changed because you need to make sure that you are always approaching your outer world aware of what has changed within.

As March hangs on your lips like a promise waiting to be kept, your soul already knows that the next few weeks will rearrange so many distinct aspects of your life and that you will be asked to step into a greater, more profound role within your growth.

With the ongoing Aries stellium until March 11th and Saturn and Pluto preparing to begin an entirely new era for the collective, having things stay the same is impossible.

Being able to continue down the same path you have is no longer an option, but it may feel as if what can come next and fill that space is almost inconceivable.

And that is because the best parts of life always are.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, February 28, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It is your season, dear Pisces, and it will be one with profound results. For you, it has been a time to not only embrace your wild authenticity as the Sun and Venus streak through your sign, but it has also been about honoring those situations and people who add the greatest value to your life.

You are the end of the zodiac while Aries is the beginning which also means you feel like you are riding this cusp energy.

While the next few weeks will continue to be potent, especially once Saturn moves into your zodiac sign, today is a chance to sit in gratitude for all you have learned and become aware of in recent weeks.

Practice gratitude meditation and honor your dreams and process today to receive every ounce of goodness from the universe.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon and Mars are in your zodiac sign as the month ends. While this means you are still being asked to explore your feelings regarding the theme of decisions and what motivates you to make them, it is also a reminder that this phase is ending.

Mars has been in your zodiac sign since August 2022. As February ends, you are becoming more aware of this energy starting to shift. For you, as a Gemini, it means you should be in a place to trust yourself more and be honest about what you want.

You have also had considerable time to think and learn more about your process, which will benefit you in the year ahead. Today, check in with yourself over what you are feeling and what you learned, as it will make all the difference in the coming weeks.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You still carry most of the planetary weight within your life. Still, you are also given a huge opportunity to work through the upgrade. The more you resist transformation, the more the universe will deliver it to you whether you want it or not.

But you must know that you are losing nothing here. Even if this Aries stellium is wracking every facet of your life, it will only end up helping you for the better. More than that, though, what you are being guided to go through is also for the benefit of those on your path with you.

Today is best spent reflecting on what you are resisting and why. Challenge yourself to look at situations with the best possible outcome instead of the worst and trust the process — no matter what that may mean.

