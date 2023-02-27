3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Comes To An End During Moon Conjunct Mars, February 27 - 28, 2023

Have you ever felt a physical reaction when you realize your life has changed irrevocably? Like a thump or a thud, it happens inside and is akin to feeling something in your gut.

During Moon conjunct Mars, February 27 - 28, 2023, three zodiac signs in astrology may feel one such 'thump' as one chapter of their lives may have just closed.

In the same way that when we close a book, we feel the thump of the book cover come down, we feel similarly about something emotional that is present in our lives today.

We feel the end of heartache, and it's so obvious and apparent that we can't help but feel it physically.

When the Moon conjunct Mars in Gemini is present in the sky, we no longer concern ourselves with the repetitive nightmare of holding on to heartache. What we thought was impossible is not only possible; it's the key to our liberation.

Today is when we realize that the person we've been blazing a torch for is no longer that important to us. And in realizing this, we feel as though a heavy weight has both come crashing down. Fortunately, having this heavy weight off our shoulders lets us see the future as bright and promising.

We didn't need that burden for that long. We paid our toll; we did our penance; this heartache did all it could for us, which was very little. Now that we realize we no longer need heartache to define ourselves, we can feel free to reinvent ourselves and explore life as free people.

During the Moon conjunct zodiac signs whose heartache comes to an end during the Moon conjunct Mars, February 27 - 28, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You held on for just so long, and on this day, you will finally know in your heart that you are free from the heartache that you've clung so tightly to for what seems to be years. Yes, years, Leo.

You are loyal in that way, even though all you've done is hurt yourself by clinging so tightly. During Moon conjunct Mars, you'll find that you are strong enough to admit that you've wasted too much time thinking about a person who hardly admits to your existence. You've given them so much of your heart. Today is the day you know it wasn't worth it.

You've identified yourself as the person who is always in pain, and that's gotten you nowhere. However, Mars energy comes to you as a major life decision: you have to be the one to set yourself free. You'll notice that the heartache hasn't been real for years but is only something you kept out of habit.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll feel that 'thud' today as you recognize that you aren't as burdened by that constant and nagging heartache that you've come to see as your life. Suddenly, with the power of the Moon conjunct Mars at your back, you'll feel like it's no longer worth your while to spend THIS much time thinking about someone who is NOT thinking about you.

Whatever you had with this person is long gone, and yet, because you couldn't accept it at the time, you've held on to this person's memory as if holding on could bring back their love.

Time has given you ample opportunity to heal, and you've rejected it, that is, until today. On February 27, 2023, you will know that the door is officially shut. This heartache and the person associated with it? Because of that knowledge, they are gone forever, and all is well in your world.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are about to benefit from today's transit, Moon conjunct Mars, and it will show up as you finally realize you have a backbone. It's OK, and you don't need to beat yourself up over it, but the truth is, you've wasted precious time and energy on someone who isn't in your life. You've decided that this person is the one to blame for every disaster.

With all of your blame and accusation, nothing changes. You will realize that they are responsible for none of your pain and that you are the person who turns the key on that account.

Today, during the Moon conjunct Mars, you will finally be strong enough to admit that you are the one who causes yourself heartache. In doing so, you will set yourself free.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.