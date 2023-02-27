3 Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During Moon Trine Saturn On February 28, 2023

It's quite easy to tackle our feelings during the Moon trine Saturn because of all the transits; this deals directly with our ability to say 'NO.'

While that may sound like an easy enough task, we know deep inside that saying NO takes guts, and if there's any planet out there that can supply us with the guts it takes to say an outright NO to this person or that situation, it's Saturn.

Saturn's energy lets us know that we have our limits, and to guard those limits or boundaries, we must step in and demand respect.

We don't always know when we are being manipulated, but on this day, we will catch on to something in our lives that look a lot like manipulation. And what's needed at this point is to recognize and end it.

And because on this day, February 28, we have the transit of Moon trine Saturn; we will see that we are being manipulated into feeling a certain way, or rather, we will notice that someone expects us to feel a certain way.

Because that way doesn't ring true to us, we will easily switch off any feelings on the subject.

Nobody likes to be taken for a fool, and it will become obvious today that that's exactly what's happening to certain zodiac signs. To combat this, we need to rebel; in this case, rebellion looks like self-protection.

If we aren't to be sucked into someone else's control-freak game today, we need to shut off our feelings, which will be easy. Saturn's stoic vibe comes to our rescue when we need it most.

The three zodiac signs who end toxic relationships during the Moon trine Saturn on February 28, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been down this road before, and though switching off your feelings isn't the preferred way to go when you feel the need to shut down, you do so. And during the moon trine Saturn, you do so with ease because you know this is the only way you can live. You are not about to stay involved with anyone who only goes about relating with you on their terms.

You are starting to feel like the brunt of their jokes, and you don't believe they have your best interest at heart.

You've started to see a whole lot in this one person, and as time goes on, you've come to the conclusion that your best bet is to walk away from them, ghost them, and never retake their garbage. You can and will switch any feelings for this person off during the Moon trine Saturn. For you, there's no looking back. What's done is done.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When a certain person in your life doesn't do what you expect them to do, you feel offended, and when you, Leo, get offended, you cut people out of your life without hesitation.

During the Moon trine Saturn, on February 28, 2023, you'll be backed by a transit so fierce that when you tell a good friend they are 'dead to you,' you'll mean it with all your heart.

You are one zillion percent unforgiving and feel justified in being this way. It is your life, after all, and if you need to switch off all feelings, meaning love, compassion, and kindness...you will do just that.

You don't want to waste your precious time on earth catering to someone who has trod upon the boundaries, and if they've let you down by not living up to your expectations, then they might as well be tossed aside. You will switch off your feelings so successfully that you'll forget their name by the end of the day.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's a good reason why you can cut people out of your life and completely shut down on them, and that is because you don't care. And when the moon trine Saturn is in the sky, you care even less.

You aren't waiting for anyone's approval on how you conduct your life, and you couldn't care less if you come off as cold or unfeeling; you switch off your feelings quite easily, and nobody likes that about you; you will not care.

You are living your life for yourself, as that is the only person you believe who cares about you, and essentially, you are right for believing this. During Moon trine Saturn, you'll have that added armor to protect you from being manipulated or made to feel a certain way; you aren't having any of it. When you switch it off, it's a done deal. We're not going backward on this one, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.