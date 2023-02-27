3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 28, 2023

When we think about being lucky in love, almost everyone comes up with a different scenario for what might make our love so 'lucky' on a day like today.

With Moon trine Mercury as our main transit-of-the-day, we will know luck as that spark of knowledge that shows up as perception, intuition and rational thinking.

How that applies to our love lives is in so much as this is the day, February 28, that we see our romantic relationships clearly. If something has stood between us and the one we love, such as poor communication, it will be on this day that all misunderstandings are cleared up. Talk about lucky!

What will become obvious during the day is how we get to the point quicker and trust our gut feeling when it concerns our partners. If we are one of the three zodiac signs that will reap the benefits of this transit, Moon trine Mercury, we will see everything in the realistic light that reveals the truth, and that truth will be both acceptable and pleasing.

In other words, during Moon trine Mercury, couples can see each other for who they are and conclude that their decisions to stay together were worthwhile.

This isn't the day where we jump up and down with joy over the luck we believe we have, but one where we silently recognize how truly fortunate we are for making the decisions that we have made.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 28, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you and your partner have been at odds with each other for a few days or more, today is more than like the day you wrap it up and get on with your lives...together. You are both smart enough to know that giving each other the cold shoulder can only go on long before you realize you're no longer even mad at each other.

With Moon trine Mercury as the prompt for this kind of clarity, you, Capricorn, will be the one to make the first move. You might think this will be hard to do or feel too proud to make that first move, but Moon trine Mercury is a facilitator; you'll find that getting back together is much easier than you thought.

The minute you open your mouth to speak, your partner will be so on the same track as you that they may end up smiling and hugging you, signifying that whatever troubles you've recently been through are now over.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are someone who feels best when things are completed. Should loose ends be left, you need to tidy them, especially when they are part of a frayed moment you recently spent with the person you are involved with.

Today is the day you get things back on track, and with Moon trine Mercury, you can think things through before you end up saying the wrong thing. If completion, on this day, means healing the wounds inflicted by a recent conversation that ended up with both you and your partner hurting, then today is the day you decide that it's not worth the effort to keep up the whole "I'm hurt" thing.

You aren't hurting anymore, neither are they, so why bother putting on this pained act? Once you get it, you may laugh over how much time you can waste if you don't just deal with it. Transit Moon trine Mercury makes 'dealing with it' a breeze.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today brings you sudden insight, and with this kind of open-eyed clarity, you'll see something in your partner that you never saw before: this person really and truly loves you.

Why you never saw this before may be due to any number of reasons, but trust may be the main point here, and during Moon trine Mercury, you'll realize that you DO trust your person — with your life, with your love and with your future. Nothing stands in the way of this newfound belief because you know it to be true, and this truth definitely sets you free.

During Moon trine Mercury, you'll find that you are not troubled by an overactive imagination, and you won't be imagining your partner doing all the things you hope they never do to you because you see the truth. And the truth is that they believe in you and want to be with you forever.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.