3 Zodiac Signs Have Difficult Horoscopes During The Moon In Cancer On February 28, 2023

We might not be able to call this day, February 28, 2023, a rough horoscope day, but we may call it a challenging day that comes with overly sensitive reactions.

This is due to the Moon in Cancer, which tends to make three zodiac signs more vulnerable and tender than usual. We may take things the wrong way today or project our fears onto a situation where no fear is suggested.

We must be careful of how we deal with our hypersensitivity within the confines of our romantic relationship; we may fly off the handle and instantly regret that we've even opened our mouths.

We may also decide to take something our partners have said the wrong way, so much so that we KNOW we're taking it too far, and yet, we cannot stop. Depending on what sign you are, you might go out of your way to make things worse simply because you can't help yourself anymore.

We may also feel a bit sorry for ourselves during Moon in Cancer because we keep seeing everything from the point of view of 'the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.'

We may end up comparing our love lives to that of others, or rather, what we 'believe' others have. We annoy ourselves today because we KNOW we're in the wrong.

Still, we keep helping ourselves to another portion of nitpicking and dissatisfaction. We tend to fight off the chances of happiness during Moon in Cancer, which we also know is ridiculous.

Due to the Moon in Cancer, these three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on February 28, 2023.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today's sour effect will hit you as soon as you wake up, and you'll have that feeling of, "Ugh, another day." Not a great attitude and even you can laugh at this at some point, but the early hours of the day will be rough for you, Cancer.

There's a good chance that something is bothering you, something deep inside. You may have even had a bad nightmare the night before, which set the tone for your aggravated awakening.

While Moon in Cancer emphasizes this bad mood, you may be unable to pinpoint what's bothering you. This could result in you projecting your annoyance on others as if they'd done something wrong, which they have not.

You feel annoyed by you also don't want to look too closely to find out what's at the bottom of it. You may want to recover alone during Moon in Cancer on February 28, 2023.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you'd love for the world to perceive you as cool, calm and collected, during Moon in Cancer on this last day of February, you might not be able to keep up appearances, as your foul mood may take over the world.

You won't be able to help yourself. Today, Libra, because the pity party you'll be throwing for yourself has no hint at the end. You may end up feeding the flames of this disaster to make yourself feel like you are the most pitiful person. Yes, it's a serious pity party today, but fortunately, you'll keep most of your mood to yourself.

You still want people to believe in you, and you'll keep it down because you don't want to show this side of yourself to the world. You'd rather work it out alone because you still are YOU, which means you have the strength to reason your way out of the roughness.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What makes this a rough day for you, Pisces, is the idea that you catch hold of some doubt and don't let it go. If this doubt has something to do with the person you are in a relationship with, rather than confront them and talk it out, you'll take it inwards and ruminate until you drive yourself mad.

It doesn't matter what you think because none of your pitiful assumptions are true; you're just forfeiting your mind to the powers of the Moon in Cancer, and while there, you will indulge in all the bad thoughts you can muster up.

This transit has you feeling touchy, on edge and ready to engage in combat; you don't like feeling this way, but you choose to let it bring you down. The hypersensitivity that comes with Moon in Cancer is stifling and destructive. However, you will rise above it by the end of the day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.