The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 24, 2023

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 24, 2023:

Aries

Today, you may battle selfishness in love. Self-love is important, but remember there is always a place for balance in romance.

While it's important to honor yourself, compromise in love may require you to think of yourself less and the relationship more.

Taurus

Lust for things can be problematic. You may not long for another person, but a part of you may become too focused on 'having stuff'.

Greed in life can translate into strife between you and your partner. If you feel unhappy, check in with yourself to explore if money is the main reason why.

Gemini

You may want to be more than friends with someone you love, and when they seem to not reciprocate your feelings, paranoia may set in.

You may catch yourself wondering why things aren't working out as you had hoped. Try to resist being pushy to find out the reason why they don't feel the same.

Cancer

Your belief about what it means to be respected in a loving relationship gets challenged today.

You may feel that your significant other ought to act a certain way, and they disagree. Consider seeing both sides of the situation before declaring a breakup.

Leo

You learn to love by making mistakes, and also by getting certain things right. Today, your best teacher when it comes to romance is your higher power.

Should feelings of loneliness come up tonight, focus on the future, including who you want to be in this loving relationship.

Virgo

It's hard to open up about the way you have been feeling. You have experienced anxiety, pain, and sorrow in a past relationship. But, here you are, trying all over again to make a new relationship work.

It's OK to open up and say how you feel. Even if you aren't 100 percent sure, try a little to test the waters and see.

Libra

All it takes is one person to turn your entire life around. The road to true love is never easy, and today you may feel the impact of love's challenges the strongest.

Don't give up hope, yet, Libra. Working together as a team will make you stronger than ever before.

Scorpio

You're ready for a secret rendevous with the love of your life. This is a time when you want to enjoy all that romance and love have to offer you.

Schedule a night out on the town for you and your significant other. Pick a nice restaurant with the type of ambiance you desire and make it an evening to remember.

Sagittarius

Love motivates you to be all that you can be to yourself and toward others.

Even when someone does not seem to be their loveable self, you find a way to express compassion and kindness for their situation.

Capricorn

You may be ready to move in with your significant other, but transitioning to that point in your relationship takes some time.

Today, make time to talk about what needs to be done and how to make this change as smoothly as possible for the two of you.

Aquarius

All it takes is one conversation to figure out how to change the way things are.

You may never be able to rewrite the past, but you can make today better through the power of your choices.

Pisces

Going from a 'me' and 'you' to an 'us' and 'we' take time. You, or your significant other, may struggle with the idea of letting certain things go so that you can jell together as a couple.

Today, territorial problems come out, but despite the challenges, it is a great opportunity to work through conflict.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.