The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 26, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, February 26, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and the Moon leaves Taurus to enter Gemini.

Today's perfect for having fun, going out and enjoying a social gathering or watching your favorite anime, fantasy film or romantic comedy.

To find out more about your zodiac sign's horoscope, read on.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The day starts with enough grounded energy to keep you focused on meaningful projects, especially money and real estate matters.

But later in the afternoon, things begin to percolate in your social life as the Moon enters a new zodiac sign — Gemini, bringing a desire to go out and have fun with friends.

The Moon will transit through Gemini for the next few days, so take advantage of the vibe. Make plans to run all your quick and easy errands and enjoy a lunch date with a friend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Yes, Taurus, you can have your cake and eat it. Today, you get a bonus with the Moon in your sign first thing in the morning.

This is your permission to do something decadent, like eating the last piece of cake first thing in the morning with a steamy hot cup of your favorite java.

Then when the Moon enters your second house of property this afternoon, take yourself out for a mini shopping spree or enjoy scanning the sales on Amazon or a store you love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't let the past drag you down, Gemini. You will be tempted to spend the morning lamenting things you cannot change. Still, you have an opportunity to rewrite history later today.

You get the benefit of a Moon transit in your zodiac sign for the next few days.

Your ambitious energy boosts when the Moon connects with Mars in your sign tomorrow. Plan to hit your most tedious tasks so you can start the week without any loose ends to tie up your free time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

An intense day is in store for you as Pluto continues taking over your commitment sector's final degrees.

The transformative energy of this Plutonian transit hits hard. The Moon entering your enemy sector functions like a wake-up call to clean house online, in life, and in all areas where you see lackluster growth and undermining human relationships.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Keep both feet on the ground, Leo. You may overshoot your expectations regarding how much you can depend on others to come through today.

You have an optimistic mindset with the Sun in Pisces. Today’s Moon transit stokes the fire of creativity and play, which allows you to think out of the box for problem-solving and getting complex tasks done — perhaps on your own.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Admit it. There are certain days when you are overly productive, and then there are others where you can crash and burn, no matter how much you try.

Today brings you a gift, where Mercury works harmoniously with both Mars while conjunct to Saturn.

Expect a bit of tension as you may be doing chores you prefer not to do. However, if you have to clean the garage or go through dreaded paperwork, today is your day to get 'er done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your tender heart feels things deeply, and today's Venus conjunct Jupiter in your sector of commitments have you pondering the meaning of love and all things relationship related.

You might need space from others to ponder and connect to your feelings, but me-time will do you a world of good.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your fixed and intense ways may not like it when the rug gets pulled out from underneath you; however, today, you get some support from friends, family and the universe to handle whatever changes come your way.

The Moon in Gemini speaks to Pluto, your ruling planet, and it positively stokes you.

The dots connect for you, Scorpio, and it helps you to see how all things work together for good, even when, at first, it does not seem that way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have a reputation for being so fiercely independent it often gives others the impression that you don't need love from others. You do your thing, and that's enough for you.

But Jupiter in Aries means a year-long transit in your romance sector. This is a fortunate time for you in relationships.

Venus and Jupiter are intimately connected today; you feel romantic and ready to love. So put yourself out there, Sagittarius! You never know if you'll meet someone special if you stay home.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be careful with self-deception, as the Sun in your communication sector works closely with Saturn, the Lord of Time, in your money sector.

When spending money, you'll want to double-check your options as you may perceive something is a good deal, but something in the fine print isn't what you want or need.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are working hard to get certain things right this week, and now your efforts are paying off for you in a big way.

If you have a few extra hours this afternoon, make time for a movie or to enjoy something fun and creative.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You'll be daydreaming during an important conversation, imagining what could be rather than what is.

Your mind is ripe for making something new from something old.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.