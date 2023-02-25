3 Zodiac Signs Have Difficult Horoscopes During Moon Trine Pluto On February 26, 2023

On February 26, 2023, hostile flare-ups and adult-sized temper tantrums are par for the course today. The Moon trine Pluto hits us with the negativity bomb, and just about everything we do, say or think is tainted with either fear or aggression.

Pluto can be kind, but on February 26, 2023, it will show three zodiac signs on the other side — rough horoscopes.

While Pluto transits can bring about insight, intuition and profound thinking, they can also stir in us paranoia and skepticism, and today, three signs of the Zodiac will get to set the example for us as to what that feels like.

One of the ways the Moon trine Pluto transit could affect us on Sunday is in how we take someone's words the wrong way. It will almost be as if we hear something completely different than what is said to us, and worse...it's as if we don't want to hear someone else's words to the point where we block out the reality of those words. This astrological transit brings out a stubborn side to our nature, and during Moon trine Pluto, we will resist the truth.

What's important to know is that we can pull back during Moon trine Pluto, meaning we don't have to participate. If we feel antagonized, we can wait it out. Pluto is more about the mind than the body, meaning we don't necessarily let our negativity out; we keep it to ourselves and stew in it.

While that isn't a comfort, we should process our thoughts rather than impulsively act on them in the worst ways possible. Today is a good day to 'repress' intentionally.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes courtesy of Moon trine Pluto on February 26, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you've done the inner work that has made you a brand new person, you aren't as prone to hysteria as you used to be; you worked hard to eliminate the causes of the emotional problems in your life, and you've done very well.

Now and then, you cut yourself some slack as you notice you tend to slip back into your old ways, but generally, you can keep it going fairly well. You will be tempted to fall back into that pit of negativity during Moon trine Pluto, as it looms high in the sky on February 26, effected all of us down here on Earth.

In other words, someone will trigger you today, Taurus, and because Moon trine Pluto is sympathetic to this undermining, you may want to bring back some old and very bad habits. Don't. That's your advice, Taurus. Don't.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If there's one thing that you've learned, it's that you can control everyone around you by throwing a hissy fit. You set the scene up so that everyone in your circle is aware that you are dissatisfied with something, and then you show them in shrieks, gestures and harsh tones that you are unapproachable and that if they want to be happy, they'd better tread lightly around you.

You manipulate people by making them feel afraid of you. During Moon trine Pluto, you will attempt to do this again, and your ever-present list of complaints will take over the environment.

You are exceptionally unhappy with yourself today, so with the prompt of moon trine Pluto, you will take this time to project your unhappiness onto other people. Not fun and definitely not healthy.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Well, you can't be satisfied on Sunday during Moon trine Pluto, and it will show up as you judge people around you and make them feel small. You will also enjoy it, as you have a built-in defense mechanism that helps justify your actions.

You clearly will not be taking responsibility for your words or actions today, as you feel you're completely in the right about everything. You look down on friends and companions during this transit, and if you aren't careful, you might lose a buddy due to your insatiable need to let them know how little you think of them.

That's the problem right there, Scorpio: you don't feel this way, but impulse has you pushing ahead with your negative statements, despite how you feel. Try to release your tight grasp on control; don't hurt yourself simply because you can't stop.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.