The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 26, 2023

Today brings us an interesting transit: ' Sun sextile the lunar nodes.' When the Sun sextiles the lunar nodes in our midst, we are aligned with our true purpose; we know who we are, what we want, and who we should be with.

We are not here to waste time anymore, and where love is concerned, we wish to waste even less time.

Our hearts tell us what is right and wrong, and we follow the beat. We are lucky in love today because we know we've made the right choices regarding who our partner is.

While all zodiac signs stand to benefit from the Sun's sextile lunar node's subtle but strong energy, three zodiac signs will be in the thrall of their revelations today.

This means we will know with certainty that we are on the right track on February 26, 2023.

This covers work, family, health, lifestyle, and, most of all, love. We're not going backward; we can only see forward momentum and seek the positive in all we do. We project positivity because we feel secure being who we are for the first time in a long while.

Our self-confidence allows us to forgive and forget, as we are no longer concerned with dwelling on the negative. Another gift of the Sun sextile the Nodes; the lack of negativity.

When couples experience the Sun sextile Lunar Nodes together, they grow in ways that need no words. Today is much more about the 'good feeling' than talking about the good feeling. When we know, we know.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest in Love on February 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you've always been driven and courageous, you haven't always been in perfect alignment with what you might call your purpose. While only you know the purpose, today is when all of this seems to be in place.

During the transit of the Sun sextile the lunar nodes, you will feel so confident that you no longer need to keep up your defenses; something inside you has clicked you a sense of freedom and self-love.

This self-love opens the doors for even more love to flow; this is when you will see your romantic partner for who they are. You will end up loving them even more than you could imagine.

During the Sun sextile the lunar nodes, you are no longer threatened by people or even the idea of failure; you know who you are now, giving your love life a whole new direction to pursue. As a couple, you can move freely through life together because you know who you are.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will do well during today's transit; the Sun sextiles the lunar nodes, putting you in the mindset of acceptance.

You wouldn't ordinarily think that something as simple as acceptance would do the trick for your love life, but it does, and it will continue to do so. You have learned that your destiny isn't dreary and that you have unconsciously dumbed yourself down for reasons you no longer recognize as valid.

You've been in a slump with your partner, and there is no good reason. During the Sun sextile the lunar nodes on February 26, 2023, you'll realize that time is fleeting and that you need to align yourself with what you believe is your reality. You feel love for your person and wonder why you've held back. Today changes everything and sets you in motion for a much better romantic life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Finally, all the pieces seem to fit into place. Bam! Today is your lucky day, Sagittarius, because you are fortunate enough to be one of the zodiac signs which takes in the energy of the transit Sun sextile the lunar nodes.

This event can be earth-shattering in so much as today is the day you realize who you are, what you want, and who you wish to share your life with.

You may be playful and light, but you are no longer playing with your life; you believe you are here with a purpose. The closer you get to owning that purpose, the better person you become.

And as you come to own this knowledge, you become easier to live with and more enchanting; with the heavy baggage of negativity and uncertainty accompanying you everywhere, you can present as a very approachable person, and it happens that on this day, February 26, 2023, during Sun sextile the lunar nodes, you will attract someone so special that you might 'keep' them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.