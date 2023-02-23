The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, February 24, 2023

Following the peak of the Aries stellium the past few days, February 24, 2023, will take a softer and more passive approach encouraging you to sit back and observe life.

The peak of the Aries stellium the past two days brought together focused energy that affected your sense of abundance, luck, love, relationships, marriage, finances, real estate, home, family, and even personal healing matters.

There was a directed focus on what was arising for you and what you wanted to accomplish during that time.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so not only does it bring new beginnings, but it also carries with it the attitude that the opinions of others do not matter.

It is all about you. For the last couple of days, passions, frustrations, and energies were high — combustible even.

Likely, it brought moments where you had stepped into your power of truth; you had to say the big scary things and even take that leap of faith towards starting something new.

It was a lot, especially during Pisces Season, which is always about sensitivity, compassion, understanding and love.

In the overnight hours, the Moon leaves Aries and heads into docile and grounded Taurus.

It is this new energy shift that will lead the way ahead today.

The Moon governs your emotional self and feelings; in Aries, everything is heightened and more passionate, but in Taurus, you can find greater peace, less urgency and patience seems in greater supply.

While there is a rest for you emotionally today, it does not mean that the fireworks of the Stellium are over just yet.

A stellium is a collection of five or more planetary bodies within one zodiac sign. While the Moon has since transitioned into Taurus, the Stellium remains in effect until March 11.

This concentrates your focus and energy on a three-week period that will bring fascinating changes to you and your life. Still, it also means that you need to pace yourself.

The past few days were a lot, even if nothing specifically seemed to have happened in your life; there was a lot of energy, movement and feelings happening in those around you.

Because of this and the nature of the Aries stellium, today is best spent observing those situations and relationships around you.

To sit with your thoughts and let the answers be revealed to you is always far more productive than feeling like you must search them out.

Whenever there is a great deal of planetary activity, a period of calm will always follow so that you can process everything that has happened, allowing the pieces to click gently into place.

While some minor planetary events still could end up helping you to grow in the ways you need to, there are no major astrological events until the next week.

This is because you are meant to sit in what arose the past few days.

You are meant to let life simmer to see what will rise to the surface, allowing you to know exactly where you are being guided.

There will always be moments of momentous change within your life, but within them are the occasions in which you are only supposed to see what happens. This is one of those times.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, February 24, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

After a busy few days, the Moon has returned to your zodiac sign to give you a chance to process your thoughts on recent events. As a Taurus, the Aries Stellium brought a lot into the previously hidden light.

This fire sign governs the part of your life that rules the subconscious and secrets. Whether it was your truth or that of another, this energy has helped you begin to see the truth about your feelings or situations around you. What can be challenging as these progress until March 11 is that you must adapt to a new grounding source within your life.

Often you can almost avoid the truth purposely because of the changes it would mean for your life. But of course, this cannot be done indefinitely and will always come out at precisely the right moment, which is likely what is happening now. Today let yourself settle into this space so that you can feel stable no matter what changes within your life.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Taurus energy rules your romantic life, so while the peak of the Aries stellium is over, you may enter an entirely new phase of it.

The Moon rules over your emotions, so as it starts moving through your romantic sector, it is time to revisit how you feel. The Aries stellium mentioned themes related to your routine, your daily activities, and matters that are related to your health.

But this is a slow process that you will see continue to play out over the next few weeks. With Taurus being activated, it is also revisiting themes from the eclipses that occurred last year. It will provide you with clarity about the overall purpose that this part of your life has taken.

You need to be vulnerable and speak your feelings, but sometimes it is also essential to trust and have faith that everything is happening as it is meant to.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This is a time of extreme empowerment and high energy. The Aries stellium mentioned themes related to communication and conversation, which is a central focus in your life right now. Saturn has been moving through you since 2020 but is preparing to see it depart for Pisces.

This is the end of an era for you. With it, conversations become critical about reflecting on what has happened and your vision for the future. You are feeling freer now than you ever have. Still, you are also more committed to your purpose, your life and even your relationship than you ever have been.

Saturn makes what is meant to stay with you permanently in this part of your life. As you are feeling all of this, please do not shy away from letting others know what this time has meant to you, and today may be a perfect time for it.

The North Node and Uranus are currently in Taurus, along with the Moon, today. Taurus energy rules your healing, home, and family. This area has seen and will see even more changes, but they are all positive this time. Speak your heart Aquarius; you will be grateful you did.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.