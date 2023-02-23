The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 24, 2023

The transit of NO is here today, which means that whatever your question may be, the answer is no. Today, February 24, 2023, will bring us so much frustration that we may want to crawl back into our beds and wait it out, as the idea of being told 'no' one more time when we need the answer to be 'yes' is just a little more than we can deal with.

What transit causes such negativity? We'd be looking at Moon square Pluto, where all is lost, and nothing moves. Yow! Must we really deal with this today, of all days? Yes, we must because it is only here on this day, of all days.

Expect rejections and dismissals today. People will lose jobs as well as romantic partners. There is, however, a way to get by during Moon square Pluto, and that is to ignore it. Just say NO to the astrology transit that only offers us negativity.

How to do such a thing, you may ask? The answer is not 'no' here; the answer is to stop identifying with the pain and refocus our energy on healing. We don't have to take 'no' for an answer, but it's better to accept that 'no' is the answer so that we are at least not at odds with ourselves during this short transit.

Of course, ignoring a transit as powerful as Moon square Pluto may be a pipe dream, but for these three zodiac signs, the advice is to do your best and disbelieve. This means that while you might feel this day's coldness in all its manifestations, you don't have to believe in it as if it were going to last.

It's not going to last. So, get out with the one day of hardship and move on. Don't overreact to this day's antics because they will not last forever. Trust in this.

The Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 24, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being that lunar transits show us what's inside our minds when they are squared with planets like Pluto, what's in our minds turns into what rules our day. During Moon square Pluto, the feeling accompanying you throughout your day will be nothing less than paranoia and aggravation due to circumstances you have no control over.

You can't seem to get it together today, and you might even feel like the universe is conspiring to 'get you.' No such thing is happening, but that won't be enough to get you out of your funk.

You can't help but think that you don't deserve this and that, at this point, you should be getting everything you want rather than this nonstop rejection scene that you keep on living out. You are strong enough to weather this storm, and the most important thing to know, Aries, is that the day's mood is temporary.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Guilt and humility rule your day as the Pluto vibe takes its toll on your and your mental health. It's nothing you won't get over, but you'll feel like the world is collapsing during Moon square Pluto.

You were said something recently by a friend that upset you, and now you feel as though this friend no longer trusts you. The frustration you feel over this culminates today.

While you feel contrite, you can't escape the feeling that you will no longer have this friend to turn to or think of as a friend. While that sounds mighty specific, this is how Pluto works; it ends friendships and makes one paranoid.

The last thing you need is more paranoia to heap on to all the other issues you've been tackling. However, Moon square Pluto cares not about your condition, only that it upsets it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have made tremendous strides where self-healing is concerned, and you're just about to make a breakthrough, and you know it. Take a moment to know your breakthrough is coming, but it's not happening today, during Moon square Pluto.

This transit messes with human minds and tends to set us back a few pegs, so if suddenly the path to healing seems as though it were paved with razor blades, don't worry; this will pass as the transit cannot last forever.

You've been doing well, Pisces, and you will continue to do so, so when Moon square Pluto comes in and disrupts your progress, take it in stride, if you can, as you can't let a silly old transit get in the way of the big picture. You are on the road to a better life, and whatever happens on this day, no matter how bad or good it is, you will survive and thrive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.