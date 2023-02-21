The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 22, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 22, 2023:

Aries

There can be a little bit of assertiveness in your mannerisms today that communicates confidence and demands attention.

You know what you want, and are ready to go for it. If you don't find what you're looking for in a current relationship, you may act hastily by wiping the slate clean and go elsewhere.

Taurus

During the Moon conjunct Venus in your sector of hidden enemies a part of you may feel slightly paranoid about past relationships that seem to haunt you.

An ex may say that they want you back, or you may feel as though the ties between you and a past partner remain unbroken and need to be handled this week.

Gemini

Friendships can become a bit sticky during today's intense energy between the Moon and Venus.

Some people may not understand that you've changed and can do things in a way that you had not done before.

Don't let other's opinions define you. Do what you have to do because it's right for who you've become.

Cancer

Work can get you down and it can be difficult to detach from the stress once you arrive home. You need a bit of time to pivot from one space to another.

Try not to burden yourself with worry about workplace matters. Focus on your relationship and unwind to have a wonderful evening with your soulmate.

Leo

You have been praying for answers, and sometimes the word is 'no'. We don't always get what we want from the universe, even when it seems to be the perfect thing for our life now.

This disappointment can leave you feeling frustrated, sad and angry. Remember that sometimes a closed door means another one will open soon.

Virgo

There are certain secrets a person may try to keep when they first start a relationship. If you believe that transparency is the magic key to a relationship this can stir a sense of insecurity in you.

Be patient. There are times when healing has to happen first before a secret can be revealed. You may be thankful later that you had the time to wait and process later.

Libra

Love can be hard so when you feel things are not going the way you had planned, you may be inclined to push back a little bit and even consider breaking up with your partner.

Think things through first as it's never good to act on impulse. It's an emotional day today for everyone, and the Moon conjunct Venus can have you triggered when you feel love has become toxic.

Scorpio

You don't mind doing work on a relationship as long as you don't feel you're the only one working so hard to make it right.

Today, you may feel a bit of anxiety by the amount of miscommunication that's transpired over the last month.

Take a deep breath and keep the focus on the problem instead of attacking the other person — which is often the Scorpio way to be.

Sagittarius

You are ready for some romance and if you don't get the attention you're after it can feel frustrating for you.

Single or coupled, today is what you make of it, Sagittarius. You get to decide how tonight will start or end.

Capricorn

Putting together a family gathering can be slightly stressful right now, and if you have company coming over the next few days you may notice people act less loving than usual.

The Moon with Venus in Aries can be a button-pusher. Try to remember things pass and everyone is doing the best that they can.

Aquarius

Conversations are intense during this time. It might not be the best day to pick an argument or try to prove who is right or wrong.

Better to save important conversations for later in the week, once the Moon has moved out of Aries, but if you must have a talk, remember a neutral place is often the best location to open up and explore what's going on.

Pisces

You may be doing a little retail therapy today and spending more than you should.

Keep a budget in mind and if you can wait on hitting the 'but now' button, Wednesday may provide you some insight into what you need or want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.