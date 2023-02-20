The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 21, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

There's a bit of excitement in the area of love during the next month due to Venus being in a cardinal fire sign.

Venus has entered Aries, enemy territory for this planet, but there's good that comes when Venus transits through the sign that rules war.

We can grow stronger in our love with a partner because we work through our obstacles. We can seek the good in difficult relationship problems and come out on the other side.

Venus will be in Aries until March 16, 2023, and then she slides into home base when entering Taurus, the sign of the Bull.

Meanwhile there are a few things to take note of during the starting point of this transit which arrives before Aries season in March. Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign, starting Tuesday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 21, 2023:

Aries

You're anxious when it comes to love at times. Today, it can be difficult to not act a bit impulsively when it comes to going for what you want in a relationship. When you're wrong, and realize it, be willing to admit it.

Taurus

There's a loss of trust. Some emotions are hard to shake off, even if you can't define the reason why. Today a sense that something is hidden may be on. your mind. Investigate it.

Gemini

Love is gentle, compassionate and kind. With Venus in Aries, tension can brew in your friendships, and while you still have Mars in your sign, anger may surface without you wanting it to. Keep the truths of what love truly is close to your heart and mind.

Cancer

Your confidence gets a boost and you embrace a firm belief in self-respect. It's easier for you to be in touch with your personal values and this translates into your relationships today.

Leo

Don't second-guess yourself when it comes to love. Your intuition may feel as though it's a bit off today due to a long weekend or too many other things going on. Tend to your emotional and physical needs to avoid becoming tired and vulnerable when you need to be strong emotionally.

Virgo

Your inner strength won't fail you. You may not know how to set a clear boundary with a person you love. It isn't easy to say no to a friend or partner, but once the words have be spoken, it's a lot easier to reinforce your desires.

Libra

People pull away when things in a relationship no longer make sense to them.

You or your partner may need time to think things over. Space is not meant to be a threat but a help for mental and emotional clarity. Bring your focus and value back to yourself.

Scorpio

There is always a guardian angel watching over you when you are doing the work of love.

This spiritual helper gives you strength to push through when you feel tired and weary. They give you encouragement when the path of love seems long and difficult to do.

Sagittarius

Someone special is touching your heartstrings and giving you a gift of romantic love you've longed to experience.

Today, your heart awakens to more than just a simple friendship. A real relationship with deep roots is beginning to form.

Capricorn

Words, when communicated in text form, carry a type of authority that you may not realize comes across as harsh or difficult. You may want to gift your honesty with gentleness taking time to read the expression on your partner's face as they receive it.

Aquarius

Great communication helps you to feel more attached and in love wiith someone special. There's a certain harmony in your interactions today that encourages love. Even when you reveal parts of yourself you don't like, you are well recieved.

Pisces

Giving your time to someone in a new relationship is fun but there are times when you may have reservations and second-thoughts about the future. If this relationship isn't right for you, Pisces, don't hold on out of fear. There is an abundance of love out there for you, and you have to be brave enough to go out to find it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.