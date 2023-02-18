The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 19, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, February 19, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Your success isn't measured by what you have but who you are. Keep your eye on the good character you possess. That's worth more than gold!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Don't push too hard. You know where the boundaries are located, so rather than try and enforce your will on someone let them come to their own conclusions without any force.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You need a little bit of rest and relaxation from every day life. Why not plan a small mini trip out of the house to break away from the day-to-day routine. A little bit of change will be good for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You can put up a good show when you need to do so. You hide your feelings well today. You won't let someone get under your skin or rob your peace. The guards go up but not without good reason.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's time to close the door, lock it and seal it shut permanently. This is the end of a long chapter. You did all you could to make things work, but now that the lessons are learned, it's time to write a new book.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Virgo, it's a great thing that you have an ability to rise to a challenge. Today may be difficult, according to the Nine of Swords tarot card. But no matter what trouble comes your way, you find a way to make the most out of a negative situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You're thinking too much about what others will think. It's not possible to please everyone. Today, you have to please yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have to make a decision, but it is good that you're taking your time. One choice creates a series of reactions. This is no small task as your entire life will be changed as you step into a new reality or remain as you are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Things can happen in an instant and change everything you once thought you knew. It's important to value the moments you have now in your life. You never know when the world will change and you no longer get to enjoy what you have right now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You deserve to be happy. You have worked very hard to build the life you have now. It can be difficult to let go of the idea that you're still in the middle of the struggle because your identity was wrapped up in it. But, now it's time to embrace a new vision of yourself. You have come a long way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Life is not a competition against others. You may feel like you need to have as much as your neighbors in order to earn their respect. The truth is that your respect is earned by your character, and it's more important than any money you have in the bank.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Someone may be putting on a tough person act and you see right through their game. They are hurt inside and behind all their overly inflated confidence is a wounded individual.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.