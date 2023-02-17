The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 18, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, February 18, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Both the Sun and the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius on Saturday bringing Aquarius season to a close this Sunday.

The Sun and Moon in a fixed air sign encourages thoughtful analysis of our needs and wants and how to use current innovation to make personal improvements.

We are within the three day window of New Moon energy. The New Moon in Pisces will shortly after the Sun ingresses into the Pisces zodiac sign beginning a 30-day transit.

It's time to wrap up the things we started when Aquarius season began. Now, we can channel our energy into something new.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Think of fresh starts. This moon enters Aquarius, your networking sector, where Saturn has limited you for three years. It's time to open new doors and let fresh energy come back in during the new moon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big business is coming your way. You are entering a new time of life where good things come to those who wait. As Saturn prepares to leave your sector of work, the drought of prosperity starts to end. Begin laying down a foundation you hope you to build on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

People change, including you. You are often called a shape shifter because you adapt to your situations. But, there is a stubborn yet strong side to you that comes out when you feel sure of your choices. This moon begins to usher in conviction that feels strong to you about faith and belief. You may go all in when it comes to religion or completely tap out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The era of not having starts to end. People who refuse to give you what is yours finally realize their wrongs. Prepare yourself for money to come in, that you had thought you'd never see again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It takes time to convince you to settle down and give up your single life, but the Aquarius moon and the upcoming new moon may have you thinking about marriage and commitment in a way that surprises you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You reach a breaking point where you no longer allow the little things in life to stress you out. Instead, you turn to activities that ease your mind and bring you peace.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

For today, you come across as more stoic than usual, forgoing romance and creativity. You want to focus on work and your priorities. Fill your schedule, making little room for play.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Someone in the family assumes a leadership role and they may provide you with the mentorship and structure you need. Be sure to listen to good advice and try not to let your ego prevent you from seing the full picture. Age and experience often has its place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A serious conversation is in your future. It's important to set boundaries in a relationship that has grown, but also is undefined. This is also a good day for drafting legal documents and making agreements.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It is hard to save money, but necessary. Make time to evaluate your spending habits to see where you can cut back. Cancel memberships/subscriptions you don't use and say no to things that don't fit your budget.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Adulting is hard to do. Sometimes all you want to do is enjoy life and not worry about your responsibilities. But, today you may be required to take on more than your share of work for the sake of others. Reward yourself later for doing something good.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to close the door on a chapter you experienced in life that taught you things you needed to learn. But now, it's time to move on. Saying goodbye to the past is never easy, but after the new moon and Saturn enters your sign, you will see a rainbow at the end of this storm.

