The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Not Desperate For Love During The Moon In Aquarius, February 18 - 20, 2023

Three zodiac signs are not desperate for love this weekend. Some folks just don't care what we think of them and more power to them for being that strong.

Wouldn't it be nice if we could just set aside our need to please everyone, or at least to stop depending on the approval of total strangers?

We are slaves to our minds, and we buckle at the slightest sign of disapproval. But what if we believed in ourselves to such a degree that caring about people's opinions just didn't matter? How free we would be!

Today, we have a Moon made to appeal to rebels who either do not care about the opinions of others, or for those who seriously wish to not care.

This Moon in Aquarius exists to support those who are autonomous creatures; and while we all have this kind of independence in our nature, only three zodiac signs fully own this, and because of this 'strength,' on over the weekend of February 18 - 20, 2023, we will stop waiting for the things that we've realized are not coming easily...like love.

This is the day where those three zodiac signs decide what's best for themselves, despite the noise perpetually being made by the naysayers. For these three signs, being doubted is a way of life, and one that is laughed off as non-essential.

These people do not care what you think of them, and Moon in Aquarius supports this strength. To advise a person like this to 'not be so shut down, to believe in love, to keep following your dream' is practically insulting to them...if they could feel insults.

But they can't, which is why when these three zodiac signs aren't desperate for love, they do as they please...not as we please.

The three zodiac signs who are not desperate for love during the Moon in Aquarius on February 18- 20, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always been true to yourself, Gemini, even when that truth comes with a price tag, which is usually isolation or loneliness. But the reality is that you're not half as 'lonely' as you look. Just because you are a loner does not necessarily make you a person who is desperate for love and companionship.

If you took the advice of everyone in your life, you'd be situated in a marriage with all of the expected results that come with such an arrangement. You're just not that person, though you have tried. You have been down that road where you go for what everyone else on Earth goes for: the expected coupling that supposedly makes you happy.

During the Moon in Aquarius, you will stand tall in your own autonomy and you will make it know, to yourself, that you are over it. You quit waiting on love; not because you are frustrated and secretly desire it, but because you feel better off without a person to 'have' to love.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are someone who has always been ready to give it all up for the person you love. In fact, you have done this so many times that you're starting to recognize a pattern, and this pattern doesn't portray you in a good light.

You don't like what happens to you when you start to lose your mind over love, it's as if it takes so much away from you, and the one thing you can't afford to deplete is your self love and self esteem. Friends and family are always urging you to 'find' someone; have they not been paying attention?

This is YOUR life, not theirs, and you certainly have tried, but is life about trying and trying to find something elusive? Is there not a time to just call it quits, for the sake of our sanity? You know this internally, Cancer. You know when it's time to call it a night, and during Moon in Aquarius, that night is now.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The attempts at finding love were, at first, honest and sincere. That's what we do, right? We grow up and we find ourselves a mate, and then the perfect life begins. What a load of junk we've been handed; is there no room for anything else other than find a mate, settle down, have kids, die?

You feel that, while love can be beautiful and satisfying, so can life without a love — and that doesn't mean a loveless life. Not having a partner is your choice, and during the Moon in Aquarius, you'll feel happy and proud to be the person who dares to live life on your own.

You may even want to quit the rat race altogether, so that you can enjoy the incredibleness of just being you. Yes, it's possible to be in love with one's own self, and should you be that person, Sagittarius, then more power to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.