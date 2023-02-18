The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 19, 2023

On February 19, 2023, we may feel a 'tremor in the Force' as they say in Star Wars. For three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 19, it may be upsetting, as there will be a definite feeling of imbalance on Sunday.

For other zodiac signs, lack of focus may be at the root of whatever goes wrong today. One thing is known: We are at the mercy of transit, Moon square Uranus, and when this event rides high in the sky, we are skittish, and we, ourselves, may even become unpredictable or ... mean.

One of the unfortunately effects of Moon square Uranus is in the way we treat other people. On this day, if we either don't understand something or we reject what we DO understand, we may end up placing blame on someone else, or worse.

We may end up gas-lighting them into thinking they are the ones who are wrong. We do not want to look at ourselves today, and so, we project all of our fears onto other people.

Three zodiac signs may even take to nitpicking, or tearing other people apart, simply because there's something in their own lives that they don't want to look at, so through diversion, they release their pent up anger on someone who doesn't deserve to be treated that way.

What's worse is that we're almost compelled to stir up trouble today; we are not satisfied until everyone who crosses our path is thrown into the fires of our drama-making machine.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know that you fluctuate between moods and that when you're good, your very good and when you're bad, you're horrible. That may sound like a funny joke, but the truth is, when you take on those negative traits, you deplete the bank of negativity in total. Today is one of those days and with the help of Moon square Uranus, you can just about know for sure that you will do your damnedest to offend as many people as you want...and all because 'you can.'

No reason, you just feel like being yourself, and if they can't take a joke, then buh-bye, see you later. Rather than pick people apart slowly and methodically, you just rush to the punchline. How you get joy out of doing this is something only you know, but on this day, you may even read as sadistic. You know on some level that you're only hurting yourself, but with Moon square Uranus, you just don't care.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How you've come to elevate yourself up so high that you believe you are untouchable is beyond anything anyone can grasp, and while you cop your haughty attitude today, others will perceive you as selfish and snobbish.

During Moon square Uranus, you feel privileged, as if everyone owes you something, and being that your world is not the world others live in, they might even laugh at you for your silly pride and arrogant ways.

This transit definitely brings out the snob in you, and with a world of imperfect people at your disposal, today will end up being a 'hay day' for you to deliver insult after insult. You believe you are in the right; that what you say is not up for discussion. You carry with you an attitude today that makes others look at you as if you were a crazy person who thinks they are a royal.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're in one of your moods today, Sagittarius, and that could possibly mean that your sense of superiority is at an all time high. You know you get this way, and you try to dial down your snobbery, but today's a no-go where that is concerned, and that's due to Moon square Uranus presence in the sky. Your middle name is 'offensive' today and you will no nothing to censor yourself as you pillage the village and take down the idea of just about everyone around you.

You will sting people today, and you'll call it 'teaching them a lesson.' You feel compelled to be the bad guru today, as your sole purpose seems to be to make people feel as though they are incapable of performing even the smallest of tasks.

Your snotty attitude is only a reflection of your own self-doubt, and the joke is on you, because everyone knows it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.