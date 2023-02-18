The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During Venus Sextile Pluto On February 19, 2023

Today's astrological event, Venus sextile Pluto, is going to have us remembering some of the more important aspects of a relationship gone by.

And for three zodiac signs in astrology, we will be taking a trip down Memory Lane on February 19, where we will discover that, 'the one that got away' is the one we really want.

We can never let go of this person, because they are the one who 'did the trick' for us, and in our egomaniacal way, we ended it, simply because that's how the ego works. It sometimes doesn't think things through.

Venus sextile Pluto is a transit that brings about thoughts of deep romantic love and memorable intimate relations. Whatever is going on in our lives at this point seems irrelevant; there's only one thing on our minds and that is the person we used to love.

We want them back, and as much as that may injure our pride, we may find ourselves knocking on their door, with memories in hand, ready for the grand seduction to begin. Venus with Pluto is all about seduction and achievement. We seduce for a purpose, and that is what today is about, for certain zodiac signs.

We may even get back with an ex for the purpose of having a good time; we know they aren't our enemy, and even though we're not with them 24-7, as we used to be, we separated on good enough terms to make something like getting back into their lives a reasonable enough idea.

We're not looking for a forever home for our heart; we're looking for passion and intimacy with someone we trust, whom we know, and whom we can walk away from, should that be necessary.

The three zodiac signs who get back with an ex during Venus sextile Pluto on February 19, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may wake up lonely and in need of some loving attention on this day, February 19, 2023. You're not one to fuss, and even less of a person to judge your own self, so when you find yourself scrolling through the phone numbers of old loves, you'll stop on one name in particular...and why them?

Because even though you guys are broken up, you still have feelings for each other and on some level, you trust each other.

This inspires you to reach out to them because you don't fear being rejected; you know they'll give you what you want, which is a close connection and a moment of two of love.

That's all you really need; some attention and some trustworthy love. During Venus sextile Pluto, you will be revved up and ready to go. You are fortunate to have an ex who will accommodate your needs.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During Venus sextile Pluto, on February 19, 2023, you will do something you've been wanting to do for...years. You will get in touch with your ex and you will insist on getting together.

While insisting isn't always the grandest of seductive ploys, it's always worked in the past with this particular person, and lo and behold! It's working again.

The tricky part is that one or both of you might be in other romantic relationships, and what you're about to do with your ex may be something that happens on impulse, as Venus sextile Pluto is known to bring out impulsive behavior in us.

Hey, people are people and we're not judging anyone here, but take a warning: if you want to get together with your ex for fun and frolic, then make sure you don't make others pay for your impulsive desires with their hearts.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have zero interest in getting back together with your ex for anything other than the thrills. This person does give you the thrills, and from what your memory tells you, you do the trick for them as well. So, why not have a little fling with the one who know is already quite attractive to you.

You may not even like each other anymore, but there's something there that both of you can't let go of or get enough of.

Venus sextile Pluto reminds you that you are compatible with this ex of yours, but only in one department, and so, while you're feeling lonely today, you'll tell yourself, "Why not!"

There's nothing to lose here, Aquarius, and you are the boss of you. You'll go for what you need and when it's over, you'll happily make your way back to the life you've been living without them in it. Interesting twist, eh?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.