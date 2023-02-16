The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, February 17, 2023

A seriousness still permeates the air on February 17, and at the same time, Mercury’s karmic union with Jupiter boosts self-confidence and allows us to stay true to the soul.

It has been a week of extremes beginning with the loving energy of Venus and Neptune in Pisces which helped you to see your life, your relationship and even yourself in the best possible light.

It was a rose-colored glasses moment, but it also was one that brought benefit to you because you were able to see what really matters almost creating a bubble effect.

The feeling that nothing could go wrong because you had finally seen the truth and value in what you already had was likely burst as Saturn and the Sun moved into alignment with one another in the zodiac sign of Aquarius — an aspect that will not occur again for another thirty years.

There is nothing like Saturn to halt the brakes on something that you were finally feeling good about.

But while this planet is often seen as a buzzkill, that is not the true nature of Saturn.

Saturn brings seriousness, but it also can bring as much abundance as Jupiter, it is that you will have to work for what you receive instead of the universe dropping a gift into your lap.

Saturn and the Sun highlighted moments of reality this week in terms of action that you need to take, even though you have tried to convince yourself otherwise.

This action is centered around a deepening desire for freedom that you have felt well up within you over the past year.

You might have had debates over whether it was necessary or not, whether you could remain where you are or somehow make it all work.

But increasingly, this is becoming a losing argument and today it feels like you know that this is not something you need to take on, but that you are being guided to do it sooner rather than later.

Mercury in Aquarius merged with Jupiter in Aries, creating a dynamite duo of optimism, confidence, and the desire to create something new and different which will push any remaining doubts from your mind.

As much as Saturn brought seriousness this week, you also now have the confidence you need to overcome the challenge that it made you aware of.

This is what life is — the rising and falling of the tides, and the choice to go with them or sail in another direction.

So much is building towards next week which has a great deal of auspiciousness wrapped up in it with the New Moon in Pisces and the Stellium in Aries illuminating the polarity of both beginnings and endings.

This week is about looking truthfully at everything within your life and understanding that avoiding decisions does not mean that they still will not be made.

It is time to let your self-doubt go and embrace the direction the tides are taking you – after all, it is almost Pisces Season.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Friday, February 17, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With the stellium in your zodiac sign gearing up for next week, you already know that you are going through some major changes within yourself and your life. This is no surprise. But it seems like there is still at least a part of you that is trying to resist it.

This is what is best for you and what you have been heading towards for some time. Even if there is fear it does not mean that you can stop it. With the last degree of Aquarius being activated within your social sector, it seems like you are getting ready to change who you have around you.

Whether it is friends, work or even that support system. You are going through shifts right now in your life and the more you can embrace them, the more positive about them that you can feel — the greater benefit you will receive.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are going through an immensely profound time in your life where you are getting ready to open and receive all that you have been working on building. Today though, there is a conversation that needs to happen to allow you to move from an end to a beginning.

With the Sun and Saturn still activating your zodiac sign in that very last degree, and Jupiter in Aries together with Mercury in Aquarius, you are being guided to open and talk about what you have gone through.

Your journey will be able to help others and there’s also people in your life who need you to reflect on this experience. It may also be about really opening about what it is you want for your life moving forward. Sometimes those final pieces of manifestation cannot click into place until you speak to them.Sometimes those final pieces of manifestation cannot click into place until you speak to them.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon is in Capricorn all today as it crosses over the final degree portal that Pluto is currently occupying. This for you illustrates your transformation process.

There is something that you have been moving through since 2008 that is about wrapping up and it is one that has completely changed your life. Sometimes periods when Pluto passes through your zodiac sign can help bring up what you are not dealing with so that you can.

The benefit is that you become more aware and can start your healing process. You will also have to go down into the depths with the lord of the underworld.

As this phase is wrapping up for you, it is important to know that you are not going to have to be in this phase for the rest of your life. With Aquarius and Aries energy activating themes around value and home, it may be that there are a few more changes that need to occur within this area of your life before you can finally see that you are on the other side.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.