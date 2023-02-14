The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 15, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Wednesday, February 15, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got a serious case of wanderlust this time of year. It's time to plan a weekend getaway or your next upcoming trip.

You'll enjoy looking up hidden local gems where you can get the most bang for your buck!

Money can be tight at this time, but a small windfall of money, perhaps from a win on a scratch off ticket or a tax return can give you what you need to turn this travel dream into a reality.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're honest, blunt and to the point today when the Moon in Sagittarius brings out the opinionated side of you.

While it can feel good to get certain things off of your chest and out in the open, you may also need to be reminded that every sentence you say issue a consequence.

Chances are you've already thought of that and are prepared for what comes your way — rebuttal and all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a reputation for being a player, but only because you like to keep your options open.

With the Moon in Sagittarius, however, you're thinking about the future and who you want to be by your side during this journey called life.

With your ruling planet, Mercury hitting up Jupiter in your sector of friendships, you might not need to look too far. It could be someone you already know and consider to be your friend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Work, work and more work is what you're thinking about when the Moon is in Sagittarius.

You make it look effortless and easy to others, and that's partially because you are enjoying this phase of the process.

The good thing is that as you keep putting forth your effort, money can flow in, but for now things still look unsteady. Keep the pace.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Big, bold and bossy? Yes, today that may be a few ways to describe your demeanor as the Sagittarius Moon brings you out of your shell.

Your ruler, the Sun in Aquarius helps you to feel supported by a loved one who gives you courage you need to show off your best self fearlessly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can fake it until you make it but family sees through your tough person act. You can't hide behind a smile when you're around the people who have known you your whole life.

The Moon speaking to Mars in your career and social status sector brings some heavy energy to the day, especially at work with colleagues.

The good news is that you can drop the tough person front and let yourself vent to a family member who loves you as you are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Watch yourself on social media. Your peace-loving personality may not save you from being triggered by an insensitive, political post made by a family member on the internet.

You can unfriend them or mute their posts so you don't see them anymore instead. Your center of peace is what matters most, so try not to let someone get under your skin and ruin your whole day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be honest with yourself. Today, take a good look at your long game when it comes to money. Have you been overspending or making less than you originally thought you would?

It's a good idea to get real and tangible with the figures you're dealing with so you can plan ahead, make a budget and stick with it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Something very good is coming to you, Sagittarius. It could come in the form of an opportunity to make more money. This could be your chance to do something you enjoy more than anything.

When the Moon connects with the midheaven today, your career focus can shift but finally align with what resonates most with your life purpose.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Frugality, minimalism, and the cost of having too much may be what you feel right now as the Sun and Saturn speak to each other toward the end degrees of Aquarius.

You are ready to tighten the buckle and cut back on expenses. It can be hard to do at first, but you're ready for it, especially knowing that the economy is still uncertain for everyone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're never too old to learn something new, and with Saturn finishing up in your zodiac sign a part of you senses that certain habits have to go.

It's a good time to do a personal evaluation of your life overall to figure out where to go from here.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Money and friendship don't necessarily mix, and neither does loaning money to friends who feel like family.

Today, you may be asked to borrow some money in order to help a friend in need; however, before saying yes, get the facts of the repayment and talk to an accountant to find out about the laws and rules pertaining to lending to family and friends.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.