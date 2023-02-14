The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 15, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today's Moon will be in the sign of Sagittarius, while the Sun is in Aquarius. We are social and outgoing today anticipating great things coming to us this week.

To find out more about your tarot card reading for Wednesday, look for your zodiac sign and read on.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Investigate. Your intuition does not use a fact checker to assess a problem, but it's always smart to double check yourself.

Depending on the day, how much rest you got the night before or the way your mood is, things can change and you feel differently once you have a few facts in hand.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Emotions matter and they open you up to new conversations.

When you feel receptive to a person's opinion it gives you room to connect on a deep level. Today, plan to listen from the heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

The universe plans to keep you on your toes.

Your time and energy may be intensely focused on relationship matters. It's another busy day with lots of things going on for the sake of romance and love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You are, as they say, "captain of your ship," Cancer, so when it comes to harnessing your time, energy and resources it's up to you to decide where your life has spiraled out of control and when you need to pull back.

You might not hear it from others, so it will be up to you to know where to draw the line first.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Life can get dull and boring when you do the same thing every day. You need to switch things up a bit to bring a little excitement back into your life.

Try something new, or better yet, bring back something old that you used to enjoy back into your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Don't judge. You have super high values for yourself, and sometimes you border along the line of a perfectionist. This is something you enjoy for you, but not everyone is cut from the same mold as you are.

Give a bit of slack. You never know if you are inspiring them by just being you, but they need time to work themselves up to the same level.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Success is defined differently by all people, and for you it could simply mean being a good person, loving others well, and cherishing your family.

Today, don't be driven by what other think you ought to be. Define the goals you want to reach based on your own heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Money you need will be coming to you soon. This could be as big as a home loan approval or getting your tax return deposited into your bank account.

The long awaited moment where your financial worries are set to rest is a big deal. What a relief you'll feel.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You have to start somewhere, so why not begin with matters of the heart. You have been through so much in such a short time.

Happiness can be found when you are healed and able to enjoy your new life, even if it cannot be with the one you once loved.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Live a life of purpose. You don't have to be all things to all people. You can simply be yourself and enjoy each moment for what it is.

There's no need to compete with others or to compare. Just be thankful for your current situation as you build your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You're about to be the recipient of someone's love and generosity.

You may receive a gift, a person's time and attention or both. Knowing you're held in such high regard to someone you care for is a wonderful feeling. Relish in it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are standing at a fork in the road where you have to make a decision about the direction of your life.

You can stay where you are now or make new choices to bring about change.

You may not be able to predict what impact change will have on your future, but if you're unhappy, change can be a good thing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.