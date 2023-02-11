The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 12, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, February 12, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 12, 2023:

Aries

You don't tend to ditch friends when a new relationship starts, but wisdom may teach you where to draw lines in the sand. Some friendships and lovers won't mix, and that may mean you have to choose your loyalties. Consider the cost on either side.

Taurus

You hold yourself in high regard, but there are also times when you find it easier to eat humble pie. Today, a test may come your way that reveals your servant leadership personality to the one you love.

Gemini

Faith may feel as though it has failed you. Yet, there's a spark of hope in the universe to show you life can take turns in unique directions. At the end of the day, all paths lead you to the place where you belong.

Cancer

Sharing your heart is never wrong, but some audiences aren't prepared for the level of honesty you have to give. So, for today, it may not be you, Cancer, it honesty could be them.

Leo

Love can feel like dream that you'll never wake up to experience. Today, things can feel intensely lonely, but there's a beautiful reality on the opposite side of this moment, and it bring you to appreciation and acceptance.

Virgo

Small things matter. You give what you can, and when you receive something from a friend or loved one, it can feel as though you have been seen for who you are. Today, your heart is feels full.

Libra

Romantic moments can start with the mind. You are ready for a deeper kind of love where intellect and passion meet. This could be where friendship takes a priority over passion — for now.

Scorpio

Today, consider what you need to feel safe and secure. When it comes to lovers that you've chosen from the past, you've learned about their red flags. Now you won't be ignoring when you see the pattern emerge again.

Sagittarius

Talk things over. You may have to repeat yourself to find a way to explain your point of view clearly. As frustrating as this can feel to you at times, practice patience. Love can teach you how to endure.

Capricorn

Set a budget. Dating can be expensive and falling in love with someone who lives far away begins to feel impractical for you. If there's a workaround, this weekend, you'll find it.

Aquarius

Your needs matter too. Today, pulling back from a relationship feels necessary. There are decision to make and you might not want to have the distraction of another person's presence until you've sorted it all out.

Pisces

An ex could try to reach out to you again to see if you're interested in talking. This can tug on your heart strings. Before you answer back, be sure that this is what you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.